Big Time Rush Kick Off Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour

(fcc) On Friday, Big Time Rush rocked a sold-out crowd in Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater, lighting up the opening weekend of their brand-new tour, BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on July 9 in Birmingham, AL to overwhelming fan excitement.
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE is giving fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band is playing every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live. The jam-packed setlist contains over 40 songs from the band's beloved series, including a very special acoustic b-stage set, bringing BTR closer to their fans out in the audience.
Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, are joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion. Glickman, as Gustavo, even surprised fans on stage to perform with BTR as he accompanied them on piano. The band returned the surprise with a nostalgic & hilarious fan sing-along performance of "The Giant Turd Song," dedicated to Gustavo.
Rushers are finally getting to revisit their favorite moments from the TV series, plus many more surprises. The show is BTR's biggest celebration yet, filled with stunning visuals, confetti & streamers galore. Fan acclaim has poured in with Rushers buzzing on social media, praising the band as "one of the greatest boybands ever," and "absolute rockstars." Big Time Rush's loyal fanbase cannot contain their excitement, with many concertgoers agreeing that this was the "best concert I've ever been to." Big Time Rush is looking forward to connecting with their fans worldwide as they continue their trek across the globe.
Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time. For tickets and more information, go to BigTimeRushOfficial.com.
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE SETLIST:
1. BIG TIME RUSH
2. WINDOWS DOWN
3. AMAZING
4. MUSIC SOUNDS BETTER
5. SUPERSTAR
6. PICTURE THIS
7. SHOT IN THE DARK
8. BIG NIGHT
9. LIKE NOBODY'S AROUND
10. COVER GIRL
11. YOU'RE NOT ALONE
12. ALL OVER AGAIN
13. WE ARE
14. TURD SONG
15. STUCK
16. 24/7
17. FAMOUS
18. OH YEAH
19. ANY KIND OF GUY
20. THIS IS OUR SOMEDAY
21. PARALYZED
22. CITY IS OURS
23. HALFWAY THERE
24. CRAZY FOR YOU
25. UNTOUCHABLE
26. COUNT ON YOU
27. NO IDEA
28. WORLDWIDE
29. GET UP
30. ELEVATE
31. BLOW YOUR SPEAKERS OUT
32. RUN WILD
33. LOVE ME LOVE ME
34. THIME OF OUR LIVES
35. INVISIBLE
36. NOTHING EVEN MATTERS
37. SONG FOR YOU
38. I KNOW YOU KNOW
39. IF I RULED THE WORLD
40. CONFETTI FALLING
41. TIL I FORGET ABOUT YOU
42. BOYFRIEND
43. I WANT YOU HERE ALL THE TIME
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Date - City - Venue
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Friday, July 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 1, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, August 8, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Friday, August 15, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Friday, August 22, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Friday, August 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - EUROPE DATES:
Date - City - Venue
Friday, November 14, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
Monday, November 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovní hala Fortuna
Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Monday, November 24, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette
Friday, December 5, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Monday, December 8, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thursday, December 11, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Athens, Greece
Budapest, Hungary
Zurich, Switzerland - OAKA Basketball Arena
MVM Dome
Hallenstadion
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Monday, December 22, 2025 - Mannheim, Germany
Copenhagen, Denmark - SAP Arena
Royal Arena
Big Time Rush Celebrate BTR Day 2025
Big Time Rush Surprise Fans At JONASCON
Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour Announced
Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'- Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month- more
Lady A Launching Their Very First Christmas Tour- George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Lil Man J Finding Success With 'Stuck In The Middle'- more
Big Time Rush Kick Worldwide Tour- j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin- BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened
My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'
OK Go Launching North American Headline Tour
The Charlatans UK Announce New Album 'We Are Love' With Title Track Stream
Big Time Rush Kick Off Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour
Sombr Plots UK & Europe Headline Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band Releasing 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell'
Fox Lake Launching New World Heat Tour This Fall