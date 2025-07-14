Big Time Rush Kick Off Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour

(fcc) On Friday, Big Time Rush rocked a sold-out crowd in Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater, lighting up the opening weekend of their brand-new tour, BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on July 9 in Birmingham, AL to overwhelming fan excitement.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE is giving fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band is playing every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live. The jam-packed setlist contains over 40 songs from the band's beloved series, including a very special acoustic b-stage set, bringing BTR closer to their fans out in the audience.

Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, are joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion. Glickman, as Gustavo, even surprised fans on stage to perform with BTR as he accompanied them on piano. The band returned the surprise with a nostalgic & hilarious fan sing-along performance of "The Giant Turd Song," dedicated to Gustavo.

Rushers are finally getting to revisit their favorite moments from the TV series, plus many more surprises. The show is BTR's biggest celebration yet, filled with stunning visuals, confetti & streamers galore. Fan acclaim has poured in with Rushers buzzing on social media, praising the band as "one of the greatest boybands ever," and "absolute rockstars." Big Time Rush's loyal fanbase cannot contain their excitement, with many concertgoers agreeing that this was the "best concert I've ever been to." Big Time Rush is looking forward to connecting with their fans worldwide as they continue their trek across the globe.

Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time. For tickets and more information, go to BigTimeRushOfficial.com.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE SETLIST:

1. BIG TIME RUSH

2. WINDOWS DOWN

3. AMAZING

4. MUSIC SOUNDS BETTER

5. SUPERSTAR

6. PICTURE THIS

7. SHOT IN THE DARK

8. BIG NIGHT

9. LIKE NOBODY'S AROUND

10. COVER GIRL

11. YOU'RE NOT ALONE

12. ALL OVER AGAIN

13. WE ARE

14. TURD SONG

15. STUCK

16. 24/7

17. FAMOUS

18. OH YEAH

19. ANY KIND OF GUY

20. THIS IS OUR SOMEDAY

21. PARALYZED

22. CITY IS OURS

23. HALFWAY THERE

24. CRAZY FOR YOU

25. UNTOUCHABLE

26. COUNT ON YOU

27. NO IDEA

28. WORLDWIDE

29. GET UP

30. ELEVATE

31. BLOW YOUR SPEAKERS OUT

32. RUN WILD

33. LOVE ME LOVE ME

34. THIME OF OUR LIVES

35. INVISIBLE

36. NOTHING EVEN MATTERS

37. SONG FOR YOU

38. I KNOW YOU KNOW

39. IF I RULED THE WORLD

40. CONFETTI FALLING

41. TIL I FORGET ABOUT YOU

42. BOYFRIEND

43. I WANT YOU HERE ALL THE TIME

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Date - City - Venue

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Friday, July 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, August 8, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - EUROPE DATES:

Date - City - Venue

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovní hala Fortuna

Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Monday, November 24, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Monday, December 8, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Athens, Greece

Budapest, Hungary

Zurich, Switzerland - OAKA Basketball Arena

MVM Dome

Hallenstadion

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 - Mannheim, Germany

Copenhagen, Denmark - SAP Arena

Royal Arena

