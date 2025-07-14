BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows

(fcc) BLACKPINK made history once again, launching their North American tour with an electrifying opening in the United States, one of the world's top music markets.
On July 12, BLACKPINK held "BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR Returning to North America for the first time in nearly 3 years, BLACKPINK was met with feverish reception. As the powerful live band kicked in, fans roared with excitement as the group delivered an explosive, hit-packed set. The solo stages were clear standouts. JISOO captivated the crowd with her dreamy, emotive performance; LISA mesmerized them with a magnetic, charismatic performance. JENNIE brought a bold attitude and a signature hip-hop style, while ROSE heated up the stadium with her delicate vocals and lively energy. YG's signature high-quality production values and BLACKPINK's unmatched stage presence completely filled the massive venue. Every moment delivered a sense of spectacle, with the members moving seamlessly across the stage to keep the audience fully engaged. Having successfully wrapped up the LA show, the starting point of their 7-show, 4-city North American leg, BLACKPINK now heads to Chicago, Toronto, and New York. From there, the tour will continue to stadium-scale venues around the world, with dates in Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, on July 11, BLACKPINK released their new digital single "JUMP". The song soared to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 60 regions, topping worldwide charts. On YouTube, it immediately hit No. 1 on Worldwide Trending and Popular Rising charts, and claimed the top spot on the Global Daily Popular Music Video chart.
