Fox Lake Launching New World Heat Tour This Fall

(Atom Splitter) Born in the mile-high city of Denver, Fox Lake bring an elevated and energetic sound to the heavy music scene. The band formed back in 2017 as friends jamming in their basement, looking to branch out from the standard metalcore sound by incorporating elements of their favorite genres - hardcore, hip-hop, and rock 'n' roll. Fox Lake continue to level up by delivering a musical brass-knuckled punch to the face that lands on anyone in their proximity.

The band will unleash NEW WORLD HEAT on August 1 via MNRK HEAVY. They also just announced their headline New World Heat Tour set for fall, with various supports noted.

"We are excited to announce our first ever headlining tour," the band says. "We are stoked on every band who said yes to coming out with us, and, they deserve your attention. New World Heat Is Out Worldwide On August 1 VIA MNRK HEAVY."

FOX LAKE ON TOUR:

9/26 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood*

9/27 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade*

9/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre (Studio B)*

9/30 - Toledo, OH - Frankies**

10/1 - Columbus, OH - Summit **

10/2 - Knoxville, TN - Karns Community Center**

10/3 - Nashville, TN - 58'**

10/4 - Panama City, FL - T's**

10/5 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall **

10/7 - Memphis, TN - Growlers**

10/8 - Oklahoma City, OK - New Spot**

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Rens Den (Fox Lake + Kaonashi Only)

10/11 - Yuma, AZ - Tarros Chicali (+Desmadre)

10/12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ***

10/14 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933***

10/15 - Modesto, CA - Twin Rivers Saloon***

10/16 - Eugene, OR - Wandering Goat^

10/17 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room^

10/18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Funhouse) ^

10/19 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper (+fr3ak)

* WITH KAONASHI, +SURFACED

**WITH KAONASHI, TEETH, SURFACED

***WITH KAONASHI, DESMADRE, + fr3ak

^ WITH KAONASHI, EXTORTIONIST, + fr3ak

