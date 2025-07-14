hannah bahng Previews The Misunderstood EP With 'Sweet Satin Boy' Video

(The Oriel Company) Rising indie singer-songwriter hannah bahng has today announced her highly anticipated sophomore project, The Misunderstood EP, out September 12 via her independent label Bahng Entertainment.

The Misunderstood EP will include hannah's latest single "Sweet Satin Boy," which was officially released this past Friday (July 11). The song was first introduced during her set at Rolling Stone's Future of Music SXSW Showcase and throughout The Abysmal Tour in Europe this past spring.

Written, composed and produced by hannah alongside her longtime collaborator Andrew Luce (iann dior, Role Model, Lil Nas X), the emotionally raw track explores the painful pull of a relationship you know you should leave but can't seem to let go of.

The accompanying music video, directed and produced by hannah herself, further showcases her creative vision and hands-on approach, continuing to solidify her status as one of Gen Z's most exciting multi-hyphenates.

"Sweet Satin Boy" follows the EP's previous single, "what never lived" (January 2025), a haunting reflection on mourning a love that never truly existed.

To support the new music release, hannah has also today announced the North American leg of The Misunderstood World Tour, which will include her first-ever shows in Canada and Mexico. The 25-date run begins October 21 in Orlando, FL and wraps up December 3 in Dallas, TX.

Pre-sales begin July 22 at 10 AM local time and end July 24 at 10 PM local time. General on sale begins Friday, July 25 at 10 AM local time. All tickets can be purchased at hannahbahng.com/tour. Full tour dates below.

The Misunderstood World Tour North American dates:

Tues, Oct 21 - Orlando, FL - The Social

Thurs, Oct 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Sat, Oct 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Sun, Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tues, Oct 28 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

Thurs, Oct 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Sat, Nov 1 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Sunday, Nov 2 - Boston, MA - Royale

Tues, Nov 4 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

Wed, Nov 5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Fri, Nov 7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sun, Nov 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Tues, Nov 11 - Denver, CO - Summit

Wed, Nov 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand at Complex

Fri, Nov 14 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Sat, Nov 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Sun, Nov 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox @ The Market

Tues, Nov 18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

Thurs, Nov 20 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Fri, Nov 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Tues, Nov 25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Wednesday, Nov 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Fri, Nov 28 - Mexico City, MX - ABB

Tues, Dec 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Wed, Dec 3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

