hannah bahng Previews The Misunderstood EP With 'Sweet Satin Boy' Video

(The Oriel Company) Rising indie singer-songwriter hannah bahng has today announced her highly anticipated sophomore project, The Misunderstood EP, out September 12 via her independent label Bahng Entertainment.
The Misunderstood EP will include hannah's latest single "Sweet Satin Boy," which was officially released this past Friday (July 11). The song was first introduced during her set at Rolling Stone's Future of Music SXSW Showcase and throughout The Abysmal Tour in Europe this past spring.
Written, composed and produced by hannah alongside her longtime collaborator Andrew Luce (iann dior, Role Model, Lil Nas X), the emotionally raw track explores the painful pull of a relationship you know you should leave but can't seem to let go of.
The accompanying music video, directed and produced by hannah herself, further showcases her creative vision and hands-on approach, continuing to solidify her status as one of Gen Z's most exciting multi-hyphenates.
"Sweet Satin Boy" follows the EP's previous single, "what never lived" (January 2025), a haunting reflection on mourning a love that never truly existed.
To support the new music release, hannah has also today announced the North American leg of The Misunderstood World Tour, which will include her first-ever shows in Canada and Mexico. The 25-date run begins October 21 in Orlando, FL and wraps up December 3 in Dallas, TX.
Pre-sales begin July 22 at 10 AM local time and end July 24 at 10 PM local time. General on sale begins Friday, July 25 at 10 AM local time. All tickets can be purchased at hannahbahng.com/tour. Full tour dates below.
The Misunderstood World Tour North American dates:
Tues, Oct 21 - Orlando, FL - The Social
Thurs, Oct 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sat, Oct 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Sun, Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Tues, Oct 28 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
Thurs, Oct 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Sat, Nov 1 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Sunday, Nov 2 - Boston, MA - Royale
Tues, Nov 4 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
Wed, Nov 5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Fri, Nov 7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sun, Nov 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Tues, Nov 11 - Denver, CO - Summit
Wed, Nov 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand at Complex
Fri, Nov 14 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Sat, Nov 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Sun, Nov 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox @ The Market
Tues, Nov 18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency
Thurs, Nov 20 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
Fri, Nov 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
Tues, Nov 25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Wednesday, Nov 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Fri, Nov 28 - Mexico City, MX - ABB
Tues, Dec 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Wed, Dec 3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
