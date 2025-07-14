j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS successfully wrapped up his headlining set at 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin. The festival grounds were brimming with anticipation as countless ARMY gathered hours in advance, eagerly awaiting j-hope's set. As the global trendsetter made his powerful entrance with "What if..." the crowd erupted into an explosive wave of cheers, setting the tone for an unforgettable performance.
j-hope delivered a dynamic set packed with his beloved solo tracks including "Arson," "on the street (solo version)," "Trivia： Just Dance," "Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)," "Future," "Hope World," and more. The excitement reached new heights when he launched into a medley of BTS' global hits-"MIC Drop," "Dynamite (Tropical Remix)," and "Butter (Hotter Remix)"-each accompanied by a live band to perfectly capture the essence of a summer festival.
Additionally, j-hope presented standout performances of his recent smash hits, "Killin' It Girl (Solo Version)," and "MONA LISA." The crowd sang along to the tracks in unison as he commanded the stage with a bold and sultry display of confidence. During the performance of "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) (FNZ Remix)," thousands of fans held up papercut purple hearts, each carefully inscribed with personal messages of love, and gratitude for j-hope. The sea of purple swayed in perfect rhythm, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle and showcasing the deep bond between j-hope and ARMY.
j-hope brought the high-energy set to a close with a compelling performance of "NEURON," once again proving his status as one of the most celebrated performers in demand.
In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza Chicago. The globe-trotting icon continues to break new grounds with his recent 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour, which featured a total of 33 shows in 16 cities across the world. It became the highest-grossing tour by a South Korean soloist in North American history. His latest single "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" debuted at No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100, further cementing his position as global game-changer.
