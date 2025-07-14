Kpop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Climbs Charts For Third Consecutive Week

(Republic) KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) climbs the charts for a third consecutive week with over 1 billion global streams to date, notching up #2 on the Billboard 200 and continuing to be the highest charting soundtrack of the year. The soundtrack now claims the biggest streaming week for a soundtrack in over three years. In addition, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack secures the #1 Soundtrack Debut of 2025, a third consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart, and a second consecutive week #1 Spotify Weekly Top Albums Global chart. Also dominating the charts across the world, the soundtrack is the #1 album in both Germany and Australia.

This week, "Golden" makes a huge leap into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and now claims #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song continues to top the Spotify Top Songs USA chart, which marks the first #1 on the chart by a female K-pop group in history. In addition, "Golden" is making waves at radio becoming the #1 most added at Top 40 in the U.S.

In its third week, the film took the Top 10 by storm in all countries ranked and claimed the No. 2 spot on the English Film list with an additional 22.7 million views. The film and the soundtrack came out "Singing, Slinging and Slashing" making it a New York Times certified Critic's Pick embracing what Collider calls "the magical power of music" in "animated harmony" with Variety praising the original songs that make the film "sing" including the chart climbing song "Golden." Mashable proclaims "the soundtrack absolutely slaps," while HITS Magazine echoes calling the release "a bona fide hit."

The soundtrack features original songs written by, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and produced by Teddy Park, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Ian Eisendrath. Original songs are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. The soundtrack also includes the original song "Takedown" featuring Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from K-pop powerhouse girl group, TWICE.

KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix film from Sony Pictures Animation, follows Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey - when they aren't selling out stadiums, they use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet - an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, and is available now on Netflix.

KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) Tracklisting:

TAKEDOWN - TWICE (Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung)

How It's Done - HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

Soda Pop - Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

Golden - HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

Strategy - TWICE

TAKEDOWN - HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

Your Idol - Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

Free - Rumi and Jinu (EJAE and Andrew Choi)

What It Sounds Like - HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

Love Maybe - MeloMance

Path - Jokers

Score Suite - Marcelo Zarvos

