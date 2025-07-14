Lady A Launching Their Very First Christmas Tour

(The GreenRoom) Bringing irresistible holiday cheer in the heat of the summer, multi-Platinum and GRAMMY Award-winning group Lady A announces their 2025 THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR, spreading 12 days of Christmas music, joy and magic this December.
The holiday tour will launch on Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Woodruff Arts Center's Atlanta Symphony Hall and wrap with three consecutive shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. Presale tickets for most dates are available beginning this Wednesday (7/16) at 10 AM local time with the code HOLLYJOLLY, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (7/18) at 10 AM local time.
Known for consistently delivering harmony-soaked performances "unlike any other" (The New York Post), the trio's inaugural Christmas tour will kick off after the release of ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT VOL. 2 on Sept. 26. Both the upcoming album and tour will be packed with holiday classics as well as new festive originals as a companion and refresh of their 2020 album ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT, which featured a "variety of musical styles from the simple acoustic-guitar-and-strings arrangement to the horns and sleigh bells" (USA Today).
"We have been in such a season of family and that's the first thing we think of when we think of Christmas and the Holiday Season," said Lady A's Hillary Scott. "We hope this record and our first ever Christmas tour will be an opportunity for families and fans to usher in the Holiday Spirit with fun, joy and gratitude."
Watch Lady A's early warm embrace of the Christmas Spirit HERE.
THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR Official Dates:
12/5/25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta Symphony Hall
12/6/25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/7/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
12/10/25 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre *
12/12/25 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
12/13/25 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesse Theatre
12/14/25 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Island Event Center
12/18/25 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
12/19/25 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort
12/21/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/22/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/23/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
*Onsale TBA
