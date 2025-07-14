Marcus King Band Confirms The Darling Blue Tour (PT. 1)

(Republic) Fresh on the heels of confirming their new album, Marcus King Band sets a North American headline tour-The Darling Blue Tour (Pt. 1).

The 13-date run kicks off September 11 in Davenport, including stops in Memphis, Albuquerque, Little Rock and more. Support across select dates comes from Angel White, Laci Kaye Booth and Carter Faith.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 16 at 10 A.M. local time, followed by Spotify presale on Thursday, July 17 at 10 A.M. local time, and local presales at 12 P.M. local time. General on sale begins Friday, July 18 at 10 A.M. local time.

Their much-anticipated forthcoming album, Darling Blue, is set for release on September 26 via AmericanRecords/Republic Records. Listen to just released tracks "Here Today" featuring Jamey Johnson and Kaitlin Butts and "Carry Me Home" from the LP here.

The album finds Grammy-nominated Marcus King reuniting with his longtime live band for their first recorded album together since 2018's Carolina Confessions. Inspired heavily by his home state of South Carolina, the new albumincorporates elements of country, folk, psychedelic rock and Motown-era R&B and continues the conversation on King's experience with addiction and depression.

"It truly felt like home," King details. "Like my band and I were just working out songs to perform live but ended up creating a piece of recorded music for our fans to hear. Our goal is always to be a vessel and allow the music to flow through us and tap into something that's already there in the room. But more than anything I've done before, this album felt like a real concerted effort to make music for myself, and for ourselves as a band-creating for the love of creating and being as honest as we possibly can. We put everything we had into making something that we love and we have faith that the audience will feel that and love it too."

