Monaleo Reveals 'We On Dat' Video

(CR) Rapidly rising lyrical heavyweight Monaleo heats things up with new summer anthem "We On Dat," her newest release via Columbia Records. In true Monaleo fashion, the new track is filled with effortlessly clever wordplay and a flow so versatile that still manages to be reminiscent of vintage Houston.

Monaleo first teased the release last month to her ever-loyal fanbase before officially announcing the single earlier this week, and swiftly delivering the full drop, complete with a striking visual.

The accompanying music video comes today in celebration of 713 day, Houston's unofficial holiday honoring the city's original area code and everything that makes it iconic. Celebrated every July 13th, it's a day to celebrate the culture, creativity and community of H-Town.

The official music video directed by George Buford and Oliver Cannon was shot in the metro city of Houston, with accompanying scenes in the bayou that nod to the young rappers spiritual and ancestral roots. Clad in her signature pink with a matching truck, Monaleo delivers a bold reminder: on top of being polarizing in her own right, she can go toe to toe with anyone. Watch the music video

Related Stories

Foggieraw Returns With 'Prairie View' Video

News > Monaleo