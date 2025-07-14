MORGXN Delivers Powerful Love Story With 'H O L Y' Video

(TBG) Indie-pop artist MORGXN is proud to announce the release of the official music video for his latest single, "H O L Y". Directed by Neta Ben Ezra, the video features Carl and Leo, a couple who opened their home to share their deeply moving love story.

"Generational love - especially in a state like Tennessee - is just not something I ever grew up seeing," shares MORGXN. "So it means a lot to mark their story and mine with this video."

The video brings to life the message of "H O L Y," a song that celebrates love in all its forms, showcasing the deep connection between two people and the authenticity that comes with vulnerability. The track, written by MORGXN, Jesse Brock and Stephanie Middleton, explores the sacredness of love - not because of perfection, but because of its true, raw beauty.

"H O L Y" is a taste of more new music from MORGXN, with his recent EP HEARTLAND: PART I released on July 4. The EP perfectly encapsulates MORGXN's ability to create music that feels both personal and universal, speaking to the complexities of relationships and the strength that comes from embracing love, flaws, and all.

With heartfelt songwriting, raw emotion, and a clear vision of what love and home can be, MORGXN continues to establish himself as a powerful storyteller and fearless advocate for authenticity in both art and life. His music, which combines indie-pop sensibilities with soul-baring lyricism, creates space for vulnerability, identity, and connection. As an artist who lives openly and creates fearlessly, he not only shares his truth but also invites others to do the same, inspiring a growing community that sees itself reflected in his work.

MORGXN is known for his breakout hit "Home" (feat. Walk the Moon), which landed in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio. A former Broadway performer (Spring Awakening), he's played major festivals like Lollapalooza, Firefly, and Hangout, and shared stages with X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, and Miike Snow. His music has been featured on ABC, HBO, NBC, and PBS, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Related Stories

News > MORGXN