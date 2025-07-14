MORGXN Delivers Powerful Love Story With 'H O L Y' Video

(TBG) Indie-pop artist MORGXN is proud to announce the release of the official music video for his latest single, "H O L Y". Directed by Neta Ben Ezra, the video features Carl and Leo, a couple who opened their home to share their deeply moving love story.
"Generational love - especially in a state like Tennessee - is just not something I ever grew up seeing," shares MORGXN. "So it means a lot to mark their story and mine with this video."
The video brings to life the message of "H O L Y," a song that celebrates love in all its forms, showcasing the deep connection between two people and the authenticity that comes with vulnerability. The track, written by MORGXN, Jesse Brock and Stephanie Middleton, explores the sacredness of love - not because of perfection, but because of its true, raw beauty.
"H O L Y" is a taste of more new music from MORGXN, with his recent EP HEARTLAND: PART I released on July 4. The EP perfectly encapsulates MORGXN's ability to create music that feels both personal and universal, speaking to the complexities of relationships and the strength that comes from embracing love, flaws, and all.
With heartfelt songwriting, raw emotion, and a clear vision of what love and home can be, MORGXN continues to establish himself as a powerful storyteller and fearless advocate for authenticity in both art and life. His music, which combines indie-pop sensibilities with soul-baring lyricism, creates space for vulnerability, identity, and connection. As an artist who lives openly and creates fearlessly, he not only shares his truth but also invites others to do the same, inspiring a growing community that sees itself reflected in his work.
MORGXN is known for his breakout hit "Home" (feat. Walk the Moon), which landed in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio. A former Broadway performer (Spring Awakening), he's played major festivals like Lollapalooza, Firefly, and Hangout, and shared stages with X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, and Miike Snow. His music has been featured on ABC, HBO, NBC, and PBS, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'- Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month- more
Lady A Launching Their Very First Christmas Tour- George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Lil Man J Finding Success With 'Stuck In The Middle'- more
Big Time Rush Kick Worldwide Tour- j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin- BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened
My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'
OK Go Launching North American Headline Tour
The Charlatans UK Announce New Album 'We Are Love' With Title Track Stream
Big Time Rush Kick Off Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour
Sombr Plots UK & Europe Headline Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band Releasing 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell'
Fox Lake Launching New World Heat Tour This Fall