My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'

(2b) Following the launch of their landmark "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour, My Chemical Romance's groundbreaking, 4X-Platinum 2006 album The Black Parade has earned ten new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
The album's lead single "Welcome to the Black Parade" is now certified 7X-Platinum, "Teenagers" is now 6X-Platinum, "Famous Last Words" is 2X-Platinum, and "I Don't Love You" and "Mama" ascend to Platinum status. Additionally, album tracks "House of Wolves," "The End.," "The Sharpest Lives," "This Is How I Disappear," and "Disenchanted" are now certified Gold.
This past Friday, My Chemical Romance kicked off their "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour with a sold out show at Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Times praised, "My Chemical Romance's devilishly over-the-top 'Long Live' The Black Parade Tour opened with a magnificent bang, cementing its place as the blockbuster rock tour of the summer." The tour, which sees the group perform The Black Parade in its entirety as well as a complete second set filled with fan favorites, will visit North American stadiums throughout the summer, and resume in February with two shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros. My Chemical Romance also just announced tours of South America and South East Asia in 2026.
My Chemical Romance Tour Dates
"Long Live" The Black Parade Tour
July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park - with 100 gecs
July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium - with Wallows
July 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium - with Wallows
August 02, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field - with Garbage
August 09, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium - with Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday
August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park - with Alice Cooper
August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre - with Pixies
August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field - with Devo
September 07, 205 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park - with Idles
September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium - with Evanescence
February 13, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
February 14, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
South America 2026
January 22, 2026 - Bogotá, Colombia - Vive Claro
January 25, 2026 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional
January 28, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario
January 29, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario
February 01, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Huracán
February 05, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
February 06, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
South East Asia 2026
April 18, 2026 - Incheon, South Korea - Paradise City Culture Park
April 22, 2026 - Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall
April 25, 2026 - Bulacan, Philippines - Philippine Arena
April 28, 2026 - Singapore, Singapore - Indoor Stadium
April 30, 2026 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - National Stadium Bukit Jalil
May 03, 2026 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival
My Chemical Romance Restore 'The Ghost Of You' Video
My Chemical Romance Expand and Remix 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge'
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Deftones Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'- Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month- more
Lady A Launching Their Very First Christmas Tour- George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Lil Man J Finding Success With 'Stuck In The Middle'- more
Big Time Rush Kick Worldwide Tour- j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin- BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened
My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'
OK Go Launching North American Headline Tour
The Charlatans UK Announce New Album 'We Are Love' With Title Track Stream
Big Time Rush Kick Off Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour
Sombr Plots UK & Europe Headline Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band Releasing 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell'
Fox Lake Launching New World Heat Tour This Fall