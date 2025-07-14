My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'

(2b) Following the launch of their landmark "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour, My Chemical Romance's groundbreaking, 4X-Platinum 2006 album The Black Parade has earned ten new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album's lead single "Welcome to the Black Parade" is now certified 7X-Platinum, "Teenagers" is now 6X-Platinum, "Famous Last Words" is 2X-Platinum, and "I Don't Love You" and "Mama" ascend to Platinum status. Additionally, album tracks "House of Wolves," "The End.," "The Sharpest Lives," "This Is How I Disappear," and "Disenchanted" are now certified Gold.

This past Friday, My Chemical Romance kicked off their "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour with a sold out show at Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Times praised, "My Chemical Romance's devilishly over-the-top 'Long Live' The Black Parade Tour opened with a magnificent bang, cementing its place as the blockbuster rock tour of the summer." The tour, which sees the group perform The Black Parade in its entirety as well as a complete second set filled with fan favorites, will visit North American stadiums throughout the summer, and resume in February with two shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros. My Chemical Romance also just announced tours of South America and South East Asia in 2026.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

"Long Live" The Black Parade Tour

July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park - with 100 gecs

July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium - with Wallows

July 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium - with Wallows

August 02, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field - with Garbage

August 09, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium - with Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday

August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park - with Alice Cooper

August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre - with Pixies

August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field - with Devo

September 07, 205 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park - with Idles

September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium - with Evanescence

February 13, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

February 14, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

South America 2026

January 22, 2026 - Bogotá, Colombia - Vive Claro

January 25, 2026 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

January 28, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario

January 29, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario

February 01, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Huracán

February 05, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

February 06, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

South East Asia 2026

April 18, 2026 - Incheon, South Korea - Paradise City Culture Park

April 22, 2026 - Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall

April 25, 2026 - Bulacan, Philippines - Philippine Arena

April 28, 2026 - Singapore, Singapore - Indoor Stadium

April 30, 2026 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - National Stadium Bukit Jalil

May 03, 2026 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival

