Natalie Jane Continues Her Rise With 'girls will b girls'

(ICLG) Today, breakout pop sensation Natalie Jane returns with her emotive new single, "girls will b girls," out now via Capitol Music Group/10K Projects. Arriving on the heels of her recent summer hit "fallin."

With "girls will b girls," Natalie Jane leads by example, highlighting her significant artistic growth through refined songwriting and a polished blend of contemporary pop production and lyrical finesse.

The song delves into the complexities of modern femininity, offering a thoughtful reflection on personal resilience and the power of community among women. Jane's vocals move effortlessly between moments of vulnerability and undeniable strength, perfectly capturing the emotional and narrative scope of the track.

"girls will b girls is about the unspoken struggles of being a girl- it's about the way girls show up for each other through difficult times. I'm so excited to share this song because it's not about love or heartbreak like most of my music. It's about friendship, sisterhood, and the strength that comes from having women in your corner. This one is truly for the girls." - Natalie Jane

With "girls will b girls," Natalie Jane not only delivers another undeniable pop moment but further establishes herself as a defining storyteller for her generation. The single marks a bold step forward as she sets the stage for more music to come soon.

Fresh off her international Sick To My Stomach Tour and surpassing 2 billion global streams, Natalie's connection with fans continues to deepen. Her rapid rise includes being named one of TikTok's most-viewed artists, earning a 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination, and recognition from GRAMMY.com list of "25 Rising Artists To Watch In 2024", People Magazine, EUPHORIA., Popdust and other major outlets as a defining new voice in pop. As she continues to ascend, Natalie Jane assures to lead with authenticity and genuineness in every step of the way.

Related Stories

News > Natalie Jane