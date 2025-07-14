OK Go Launching North American Headline Tour

(2b) OK Go have announced additional North American headline dates in support of their new album, And the Adjacent Possible. The latest leg of the tour kicks off September 11 in Kansas City and wraps up December 8 in Nashville, with stops along the way at Denver's Levitt Pavilion for Indie102.3's Indieverse, the legendary Stubb's BBQ in Austin, and Atlanta's most popular new venue, The Eastern. Once again, LA Exes will provide support.
OK Go have also unveiled a dazzling official visualizer for And the Adjacent Possible track "Fantasy vs. Fantasy." Created in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist PosterLad, the dreamy clip is available to watch below.
"'Fantasy vs. Fantasy,' is a plunge into the romantic deep end, a Phil Spector take on gloriously indulgent crooning a la Sinatra or Morrissey. We thought it deserved an equally nostalgic lyric video in the classic visual language of Saul Bass-style movie titles, so we reached out to PosterLad - social media's modern master of midcentury graphic design. What he made is perfect for the song - playful, elegant, and oozing with fantasy," shares OK Go frontman Damian Kulash.
"It's been such an honor to work with OK Go on this," adds PosterLad. "'Fantasy vs. Fantasy' is exactly the kind of song that aligns with my artistic approach - I had plenty of room to be creative with both the typography and the graphic elements throughout the video. I sincerely hope OK Go's fans enjoy it, and I truly hope this won't be the last time we work together."
OK Go - And the Adjacent Possible Tour 2025
September 11, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
September 12, 2025 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
September 13, 2025 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion: Indie 102.3's Indieverse Festival*
September 14, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens*
November 06, 2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 07, 2025 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
November 08, 2025 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre
November 09, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
December 05, 2025 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
December 06, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
December 07, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
December 08, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
*previously announced / on sale now
^LA Exes not appearing
+with support from Bartees Strange
