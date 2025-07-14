Sombr Plots UK & Europe Headline Tour

(Warner) Continuing his worldwide momentum, 20-year-old singer-songwriter, producer, and breakthrough artist of the year sombr will embark on a 2026 UK and European headline tour. The run commences on February 10 in Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet, sees him take over iconic venues such as O2 Academy Brixton in London, UK on March 8, and concludes at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on March 16. Speaking to overwhelming international demand, he will notably be performing his most expansive and extensive set yet.

A special artist presale goes live tomorrow July 15 at 10am local time. O2 Priority tickets follow on July 16 at 10am local time, while Spotify, various partner, and other promoter pre-sales launch on July 17 at 10am local time. Finally, general on-sale begins on July 18 at 10am local time.

sombr soundtracks summer 2025 with "back to friends." It recently vaulted to #1 on Spotify's Global Weekly Chart as the "#1 most-streamed song in the world this week" with over 540 million total streams and counting. Plus, it has held #1 on the Billboard Alternative Radio chart for a staggering five weeks. It notably reached the top spot after 10 weeks, marking his first #1 and the quickest Alternative Airplay accession for a musician making their debut on the tally in nearly a decade.

It's no wonder VMAN recently crowned him "Gen Z's new favorite indie rockstar."

Meanwhile, magnetic hit "undressed" also continues to climb the charts, approaching 400 million streams as it reaches the Top 10 at Top 40 Radio. His newest release "we never dated" is following in the same footsteps, and saw sombr take the cover of Spotify's New Music Friday playlist upon release.

From sharing his first taste of music online in 2021, to quickly garnering millions of monthly listeners and penning concurrent chart-topping singles, sombr's rise has been meteoric. The breakout artist has spent the last few months selling out venues around the world, making his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and captivating a global fanbase through his vulnerable storytelling and steady stream of new music.

After selling out his North American and European headline tour pre-sale instantly, sombr will perform at venues around the world this summer/fall, including at New York's Gramercy Theatre, back-to-back nights at New York's Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre and a show at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. sombr will also take his dynamic live show to Australia and New Zealand in December. The dates sold out instantly upon presale and include four slots at Spilt Milk Festival, nights in Sydney, Melbourne and more.

A New York-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "Caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 46 million Spotify monthly listeners. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and released via Warner Records.

TOUR DATES

August 16-Summer Sonic 2025 Expo '70-Osaka, JP

August 17-Summer Sonic 2025 ZOZO-Tokyo, JP

September 21-Sing Out Loud Festival 2025-Saint Augustine, FL

September 22-Music Farm-Charleston, SC

September 24-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN

September 26-Bogart's-Cincinnati, OH

September 28-The Majestic-Detroit, MI

September 29-The Rave-Milwaukee, WI

September 30-Palace Theatre-St. Paul, MN

October 2-Concord Music Hall-Chicago, IL

October 3-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH

October 5-Roxian Theatre-Pittsburgh, PA

October 6-Phoenix Concert Theatre-Toronto, ON

October 8-Big Night Live-Boston, MA

October 9-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY

October 10-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY

October 12-Theatre of Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA

October 13-The Lincoln-Washington, D.C.

October 15-Center Stage-Atlanta, GA

October 17-Southside Music Hall-Dallas, TX

October 18-Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater-Austin, TX

October 20-Ogden Theatre-Denver, CO

October 21-The Complex-Salt Lake City, UT

October 24-Shadowbox SoDo-Seattle, WA

October 25-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR

October 27-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

October 28-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 29-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 31-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ

November 1-Fox Theater Pomona-Pomona, CA

November 2-The Fonda Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

November 5-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY

November 6-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY

December 2-Auckland Town Hall-Auckland, NZ

December 4-Festival Hall Melbourne-Melbourne, VIC

December 6-Spilt Milk Festival-Ballarat, VIC

December 7-Spilt Milk Festival-Perth, WA

December 9-Hordern Pavilion-Sydney, NSW

December 11-Fortitude Music Hall-Brisbane, QLD

December 13-Spilt Milk Festival-Canberra, ACT

December 14-Spilt Milk Festival-Gold Coast, QLD

2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES

February 10-Annexet-Stockholm, Sweden

February 11-KB Hallen-Copenhagen, Denmark

February 13-Inselpark Arena-Hamburg, Germany

February 15-Stodola-Warsaw, Poland

February 16-Forum Karlin-Prague, Czech Republic

February 18-Gasometer-Vienna, Austria

February 19-Tonhalle-Munich, Germany

February 20-Halle 622-Zurich, Switzerland

February 22-Alcatraz-Milan, Italy

February 24-Riviera-Madrid, Spain

February 25-Razzmatazz-Barcelona, Spain

February 27-Salle Pleyel-Paris, France

March 2-AFAS Live-Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 4-Columbiahalle-Berlin, Germany

March 5-Palladium-Cologne, Germany

March 6-AB-Brussels, Belgium

March 8-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK

March 12-Academy-Manchester, UK

March 13-O2 Academy-Birmingham, UK

March 15-O2 Academy-Glasgow, UK

March 16-3Arena-Dublin, Ireland

