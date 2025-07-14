Tedeschi Trucks Band Releasing 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell'

(DPR) Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has announced the official release of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell.

Marking 10 years since the iconic tribute performance at the Virginia-based festival, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') will be made available on global streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl on Friday, September 12th via Fantasy Records for the first time ever. TTB has also released the first single off the forthcoming collection with the Joe Cocker classic "The Letter" featuring Tedeschi on lead vocals.

"These were very special days that we were able to spend with Leon and the Mad Dogs," shares Trucks. "There was a real sense of joy, magic and gratitude in the air from the moment everyone showed up at the first rehearsal and it just kept getting stronger, culminating in this incredible set. You could feel that this was one of those shows that you will be thinking about for the rest of your life. I feel very lucky to have been a part of this. What an honor to share the stage and music with Leon and all of those incredible musicians and people."

"Having the opportunity to work with Leon Russell and the cast of Mad Dogs & Englishmen was a dream. I am still pinching myself over the entire experience," adds Tedeschi. "The LOCKN' Music Festival has done a tremendous job creating so many wonderful music collaborations for us. This was one for the ages. The audience was amazing and the performers and the music were all at the highest level. This is a memory I will always cherish."

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') is a vibrant tribute to one of the most iconic live rock collaborations in music history. Originally led by Joe Cocker and the legendary keyboardist and bandleader Leon Russell in 1970, Mad Dogs & Englishmen was a raucous, soulful tour that brought together a massive ensemble of musicians. In September 2015, Tedeschi Trucks Band - helmed by guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks and powerhouse vocalist Susan Tedeschi - revived this landmark event, infusing it with their own blend of Southern soul, blues, and rock.

The historic, star-studded tribute concert took place at the LOCKN' Festival 45 years after the original tour. That night, TTB's 12-piece ensemble and Russell welcomed original Mad Dogs members, such as Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear, and Chris Stainton, along with a diverse group of special guests including Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Warren Haynes, Anders Osborne, and Dave Mason. The stage often swelled to over 20 musicians, echoing the original tour's grand, communal spirit. The setlist included memorable performances of such hits as "Feelin' Alright," "The Weight," "She Came In Through The Bathroom Window," "Delta Lady," "Cry Me a River" and "With A Little Help From My Friends." Tedeschi Trucks Band, known for their dynamic interplay and emotional depth, breathe fresh life into these classic songs. Tedeschi's vocals blend beautifully with the robust horn section and gospel-inspired backing vocals, while Trucks channels the soulful fire of the original arrangements through his slide guitar, adding his signature fluidity and emotion. More than just nostalgia, TTB and Leon Russell's Mad Dogs & Englishmen set at LOCKN' shows how timeless this communal approach to music-making still is - vibrant, necessary, and alive. Full track listing for Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') below.



Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') serves as the audio companion to TTB's documentary Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen (2021). The film, a unique retelling of the "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" tour as seen through the lens of Tedeschi Trucks Band, blends archival footage with new interviews and performance and rehearsal footage from the LOCKN' tribute set. On July 28th, TTB will host a special screening of Learning to Live Together at The Church Studio in Tulsa. The sold-out, intimate event at the historic studio, founded by the late Leon Russell, will also feature members of TTB and the team behind the making of the film, including director and producer Jesse Lauter, participating in a special Q&A.

Tedeschi Trucks Band will resume their Live in '25 Tour on July 29th in Tulsa and then head to the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights on August 1st and 2nd. The band's expansive North American outing, produced by Live Nation, will continue through the summer and fall stopping in Bend, Berkeley, Los Angeles (August 13th at The Greek Theatre), Phoenix, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Bridgeport, Nashville, Raleigh, Charlotte, Richmond, and many more, before wrapping October 25th in St. Augustine, Florida. Select dates include co-headlining shows with Whiskey Myers in August and Gov't Mule in September and October as well as special guests such as Steve Winwood and Little Feat in various cities. See below for all upcoming TTB tour dates. Visit https://www.tedeschitrucksband.com/tour for more details and to purchase tickets.

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') Track Listing:

The Letter - ft. Susan Tedeschi

Darling Be Home Soon - ft. Susan Tedeschi & Doyle Bramhall II

Dixie Lullaby - ft. Doyle Bramhall II

Sticks and Stones - ft. Chris Robinson

Girl From the North Country - ft. Claudia Lennear

Let's Go Get Stoned - ft. Susan Tedeschi

Feelin' Alright - ft. Dave Mason & Anders Osborne

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window - ft. Warren Haynes & Anders Osborne

Bird On The Wire - ft. Rita Coolidge & Doyle Bramhall II

The Weight - ft. Rita Coolidge, Pamela Polland, Susan Tedeschi, Claudia Lennear & Doyle Bramhall II

Delta Lady - ft. John Bell

Space Captain - ft. Susan Tedeschi & Chris Robinson

With A Little Help From My Friends - ft. Chris Robinson, Susan Tedeschi, Dave Mason & Doyle Bramhall II

The Ballad of Mad Dogs and Englishmen

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND TOUR DATES

Tuesday, July 29 - Tulsa, OK @ The Tulsa Theater **

Friday, August 1 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

Saturday, August 2 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

Tuesday, August 5 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre **

Thursday, August 7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Friday, August 8 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 9 - Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre +

Tuesday, August 12 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre +

Wednesday, August 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

Friday, August 15 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic +

Monday, August 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +

Tuesday, August 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 23 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +

Sunday, August 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

Tuesday, August 26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +

Thursday, August 28 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Lakeview +

Friday, August 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap +

Saturday, August 30 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap +

Monday, September 1 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion +

Wednesday, September 3 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

Friday, September 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC ^

Saturday, September 6 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

Tuesday, September 9 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

Wednesday, September 10 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

Friday, September 12 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre #

Saturday, September 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre #

Saturday, September 27 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

Saturday, October 11 - Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater ^

Sunday, October 12 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound =

Wednesday, October 15 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ~

Friday, October 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ~

Saturday, October 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ~

Tuesday, October 21 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ~

Wednesday, October 22 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ~

Friday, October 24 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre **

Saturday, October 25 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre **

** Evening With TTB

% with special guest Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

+ co-headlining with Whiskey Myers

^ co-headlining with Gov't Mule

# with special guest Steve Winwood

~ with special guest Little Feat

= with special guest Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

