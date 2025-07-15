aespa Team Up With PUBG For 'Dark Arts' Collaborative Film

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) Riding high on the explosive global success of their hit single "Dirty Work," worldwide K-pop sensation, aespa, is back with even more fire with their new release "Dark Arts" - out now via SM Entertainment / Virgin Records. Teaming up with KRAFTON's PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, "Dark Arts" is a fierce new anthem that channels unshakeable determination, fearless ambition and thrill of the battle.

K-pop superstars, aespa, known for their unique sound and captivating performances, are collaborating with KRAFTON's PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, a global leader in the battle royale genre, on their new single "Dark Arts." This partnership offers fans a fresh and diverse experience, merging the distinct universes and symbolism of both entities.

"Dark Arts" encapsulates a fierce determination to achieve victory in intense battles for survival. The track features aggressive rhythms and fast-paced guitar sounds, effectively conveying the tension of combat. It creates a dynamic synergy with aespa's unique hip style, building high expectations among global music fans.

Starting with the first teaser content released on June 21, aespa's collaboration with PUBG:BATTLEGROUNDS has continued to build excitement with a main film teaser video and images showcasing aespa transformed into fierce in-game warriors. With the full version of the main film set to be released on aespa's official YouTube channel alongside the track, anticipation is high for an enthusiastic response from fans. Aespa's first-ever live performance of "Dark Arts" will happen at the PNC 2025 Grand Finals on July 27 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

Last month, the global K-pop sensation released "Dirty Work", which debuted at #5 on the Billboard's Global 200 chart and #2 on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart, marking the group's highest ranks and second and third top 10 on the respective Billboard charts. Additionally, the single debuted #1 on Spotify's "Top Songs Debut Global" charts on June 27-29. Earning over 1.01 million pre-orders and over 27 million music video views, the song not only ranked high on major domestic music charts but also is leading on other global charts, including five No. 1 positions on China's largest music platform QQ Music. Additionally, it holds the No. 1 spot on KuGou Music's Digital Album Sales chart and Japan's AWA real-time Rising chart, showcasing its strong global presence.

