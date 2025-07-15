aespa Team Up With PUBG For 'Dark Arts' Collaborative Film

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) Riding high on the explosive global success of their hit single "Dirty Work," worldwide K-pop sensation, aespa, is back with even more fire with their new release "Dark Arts" - out now via SM Entertainment / Virgin Records. Teaming up with KRAFTON's PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, "Dark Arts" is a fierce new anthem that channels unshakeable determination, fearless ambition and thrill of the battle.
K-pop superstars, aespa, known for their unique sound and captivating performances, are collaborating with KRAFTON's PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, a global leader in the battle royale genre, on their new single "Dark Arts." This partnership offers fans a fresh and diverse experience, merging the distinct universes and symbolism of both entities.
"Dark Arts" encapsulates a fierce determination to achieve victory in intense battles for survival. The track features aggressive rhythms and fast-paced guitar sounds, effectively conveying the tension of combat. It creates a dynamic synergy with aespa's unique hip style, building high expectations among global music fans.
Starting with the first teaser content released on June 21, aespa's collaboration with PUBG:BATTLEGROUNDS has continued to build excitement with a main film teaser video and images showcasing aespa transformed into fierce in-game warriors. With the full version of the main film set to be released on aespa's official YouTube channel alongside the track, anticipation is high for an enthusiastic response from fans. Aespa's first-ever live performance of "Dark Arts" will happen at the PNC 2025 Grand Finals on July 27 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.
Last month, the global K-pop sensation released "Dirty Work", which debuted at #5 on the Billboard's Global 200 chart and #2 on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart, marking the group's highest ranks and second and third top 10 on the respective Billboard charts. Additionally, the single debuted #1 on Spotify's "Top Songs Debut Global" charts on June 27-29. Earning over 1.01 million pre-orders and over 27 million music video views, the song not only ranked high on major domestic music charts but also is leading on other global charts, including five No. 1 positions on China's largest music platform QQ Music. Additionally, it holds the No. 1 spot on KuGou Music's Digital Album Sales chart and Japan's AWA real-time Rising chart, showcasing its strong global presence.
Steve Aoki Remixes Aespa's New Single 'Whiplash'
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'- Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio- more
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show- Original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Reuniting For 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades
Silverstein Announces Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour
Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'
Dropout Kings Celebrates the Legacy of Adam Ramey With New Album 'Yokai'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'
Alter Bridge Announce New Album
Placebo Releasing Deluxe 'This Search For Meaning' Package