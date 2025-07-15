Alter Bridge Announce New Album

(PFA) With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down. Known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums have garnered themselves massive critical and fan acclaim around the globe.

The band looks to continue that trend when they release their self-titled, eighth studio album next year via Napalm Records. Alter Bridge will be released on January 9, 2026, first physical formats for pre-order are now available.

Alter Bridge is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of their most iconic moments on record. Songs like "Rue The Day," "Disregarded" and "Scales Are Falling" will fit alongside any of the classic songs from Alter Bridge's catalog. "Trust In Me" shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on "Tested And Able" as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band's heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. "Hang By A Thread" is sure to become a show favorite as it hints at some of the most popular songs in the band's catalog. The album closer "Slave To Master" is an epic track that Alter Bridge has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date. The band worked with longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette on their eighth album. Alter Bridge was recorded over 2 months this Spring in the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis' recording studio in Florida.

The track listing for Alter Bridge is:

1) Silent Divide (5:06)

2) Rue The Day (4:46)

3) Power Down (4:08)

4) Trust In Me (4:48)

5) Disregarded (3:55)

6) Tested And Able (4:36)

7) What Lies Within (5:07)

8) Hang By A Thread (4:11)

9) Scales Are Falling (5:54)

10) Playing Aces (4:05)

11) What Are You Waiting For (5:00)

12) Slave To Master (9:03)

Alter Bridge is currently available for pre-order in the following formats here:

-1-CD 6p Digisleeve, 12p Booklet

-2-LP Gatefold BLACK, Lyric Sheet

-2-LP Gatefold TRANSLUCENT VERDE - VETRI (INDIE exclusive)

-2-LP Gatefold TRANSLUCENT VERDE - VETRI + autographed postcard (NEWBURY exclusive, limited to 50)

-1-CD 6p Digisleeve + autographed postcard (NEWBURY exclusive, limited to 250)

-2-LP Gatefold SPLATTERED BLACK SMOKE/ WHITE ORANGE BLACK, 12p Booklet (Napalm mailorder exclusive)

-2-LP BLACK, White Label Edition + hand-numbered Covercard (Napalm mailorder international-only exclusive)

-2-LP Gatefold MARBLE COLORLESS BLACK & RED BLACK OLD PURPLE, 12p Booklet (Napalm exclusive)

-LP Box incl. 2-LP Gatefold SPLIT BLACK/MILK, 12p Booklet, 5-Tack Bonus Picture Vinyl in Plastic Sleeve, Artprint (Napalm mailorder international-only exclusive)

-1-CD 6p Digisleeve + "Hang By A Thread" Shirt Bundle (Napalm exclusive)

-2-LP Gatefold SPLATTERED CRÈME BLACK, 12p Booklet (Band exclusive)

-2-LP Gatefold MARBLE BLACK SMOKE, 12p Booklet (Band exclusive)

-2-LP Gatefold CRISTALLO MILK GLITTER, Lyric Sheet (Band exclusive)

-1-CD Jewel Case (Ticket Bundle for Townsend exclusive) + Guitar Pick (Band exclusive)

