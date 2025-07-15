Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show

Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance during the second night, joining Rose on stage as she performed their fan-favorite track "APT." His unexpected entrance during the second verse lit up the crowd, creating a standout moment that quickly went viral.

After the performance, Rose addressed the fans, sharing, "Thank you, Bruno, thank you so much," and added, "He told me he was happy to be on stage with me tonight. I hope you all enjoyed it too."

The shows also set new records for a girl group at the venue, marking BLACKPINK as the first ever to sell out two consecutive nights and draw over 100,000 attendees total at SoFi Stadium. From here, the group will continue their North American tour with stops in Chicago, Toronto, and New York, followed by stadium shows in cities including Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently released their new digital single "JUMP" on July 11. The track quickly soared to No. 1 on iTunes Song Charts in 60 countries and topped YouTube's Worldwide Trending and Top Rising Music rankings upon release. It currently holds the No. 1 spot on YouTube's Global Daily Top Music Videos chart.

"JUMP" has also reached No. 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart, marking BLACKPINK's third track to do so following 2022's "Pink Venom" and "Shut Down." BLACKPINK is now the first K-pop group to achieve three No. 1 songs on this chart, further solidifying their record-breaking global influence. With the track maintaining the top spot for two consecutive days, its continued momentum is expected.

