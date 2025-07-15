Carla Olson and Tall Poppy Syndrome Announce 'Is It True'

(TMM) "Is It True" CD single by Carla Olson and Tall Poppy Syndrome (w/Clem Burke of Blondie) to be released August 1, 2025. After receiving numerous requests for a physical release, Tres Melo Musique is happy to announce a deluxe CD single release of "Is It True," the collaboration between acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer Carla Olson and Tall Poppy Syndrome, the Indie Rock band consisting of Vince Melouney, Australian guitar legend and member of the (psych-era) Bee Gees; Clem Burke, the renowned drummer of Rock And Roll Hall-Of-Famers Blondie; guitarist Jonathan Lea of the critically-acclaimed Art Pop group The Jigsaw Seen and singer Paul Kopf and bassist Alec Palao of Strangers In A Strange Land.

"Is It True" was originally a hit for Brenda Lee who recorded it in London with Jimmy Page on guitar. Carla and the guys have adapted the song to suit their style, highlighting Clem's powerful drumming and Alec's unique, melodic bass lines. Vince contributed the lead guitar breaks while Jonathan added an assortment of guitars including baritone and electric 12-string. Last but not least, Paul embellished the track with an exceptional backing vocal arrangement. "Is It True" is the follow-up to Carla's single "It Makes Me Cry" (with Allan Clarke of The Hollies) and Tall Poppy Syndrome's version of The Kinks' "This Time Tomorrow" which received support from Kinks Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory. Both tracks received substantial radio airplay worldwide in 2024.

Carla is a longtime friend of TPS members Vince, Jonathan and Clem who all thought it would be fun to record something together. Everybody suggested songs to record but it was difficult to find one that everyone liked until Jimmy Page posted Brenda Lee's version of "Is It True" on his social accounts and Jonathan listened to it, thinking it might work. Later the same day, he heard Palmyra Delran play Brenda's version on her show in Little Steven's Underground Garage and considered it to be a "sign." Jonathan then sent the track to Carla and the guys and everyone agreed that it was a good choice (Clem was familiar with the single and admired Bobby Graham's fantastic drumming on it.) This new version of "Is It True" was recorded in Los Angeles last Summer (produced by Jonathan Lea, Carla Olson and engineer Mark Wheaton) and was mastered by Sean Magee (The Beatles' remastered catalog, "The Rolling Stones In Mono" box set) at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Shortly after "Is It True" was released digitally, Little Steven Van Zandt (Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, "The Sopranos") heard it on the air and chose it to be featured as a "Coolest Song In The World" at his "Underground Garage" station at SiriusXM where it has remained in rotation since, racking up almost 500 spins there.

The "Is It True" Deluxe CD single was designed by "Best Recording Package" Grammy nominee (and TPS bandmember) Jonathan Lea and renowned graphic designer Mark London (Brian Wilson's "Smile.") The disc includes Vocal and Instrumental versions of the track and is packaged in a gatefold sleeve that also includes a 4" square art card hand-signed by Carla, a 4" round sticker and a download card (with link to high resolution 24-bit/96kHz audio files) in a resealable plastic outer sleeve

The limited edition CD will be available on August 1, 2025 at Tall Poppy Syndrome's Bandcamp page (tallpoppysyndrome.bandcamp.com,) the Tres Melo Musique Shop (tresmelomusique.bigcartel.com,) Amazon and other outlets (a seven-inch vinyl single will be released on November 14.)

