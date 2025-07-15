Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades

(Adrenaline) West Coast thrash metal legends Dark Angel will embark on "The Extinction Level Event" North American Tour this fall, their first domestic trek in over three decades.

Dark Angel's first North American tour since the early 1990s celebrates their forthcoming comeback album, Extinction Level Event (Reversed Records), their first new album since 1991.

Formed in 1981 - the same year as Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Mercyful Fate, and Sodom - Dark Angel earned a devoted cult following as pioneers and architects of the burgeoning thrash metal sound. The genre-defining We Have Arrived (1985), Darkness Descends (1986), Leave Scars (1989), and Time Does Not Heal (1991) helped shape a musical movement alongside their peers.

Renowned for their ferocity and precision, the band's signature blend of speed, technicality, and intensity made them beloved by headbangers around the world, as evidenced by the t-shirts and patches brandished by fans in the years since the band's original run. The blistering "Circular Firing Squad" gave the thrash faithful another taste of the new album when it dropped last month. It followed April's release of the title track, written by late co-founding guitarist Jim Durkin.

"Musically, lyrically, and vocally, I'm so stoked about this album," says Gene Hoglan, the iconic drummer and "Atomic Clock" who powered classic albums and tours by Death, Testament, Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, Dethklok, and the all-star Death tribute, Death To All.

Dark Angel's modern line-up features classic era members Hoglan and guitarist Eric Meyer; bassist Mike Gonzalez, vocalist Ron Rinehart, and the latest addition, Laura Christine, who first performed with them in 2022. "I'm really excited about Dark Angel right now," Hoglan says. "And everyone who's heard the new album is losing their minds."

Support acts for The Extinction Level Event North American Tour vary by date, boasting a diverse blend of metal styles: Sacred Reich, Hirax, Vio-Lence, Midnight, Void, and Interceptor.

The forthcoming Extinction Level Event was produced and engineered by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Rush) at The Armoury Studios in Vancouver, BC.

Sept 5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues#

Sept 6 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater#

Sept 7 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater#

Sept 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#

Sept 12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center#

Sept 13 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater#

Sept 14 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live#

Sept 16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum#

Sept 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution#

Sept 19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club#

Sept 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground#

Sept 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre#

Sept 24 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall#

Sept 25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage#

Sept 26 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium#

Sept 27 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda#

Sept 28 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sept 30 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall%

Oct 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall%

Oct 2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues%

Oct 3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies%

Oct 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater%

Oct 6 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater*

Oct 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

Oct 8 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club*

Oct 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre*

Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

Oct 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

Oct 15 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre&

Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco&

# with Sacred Reich, Hirax, Void

% with Sacred Reich, Hirax, Interceptor

* with Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Midnight, Interceptor

& with Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Hirax, Midnight, Interceptor

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream New 'Dark Angel' Video

Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'

Dark Angel Pays Tribute to Founding Guitarist Jim Durkin

Dark Side Of Light Release 'Moist' Video

News > Dark Angel