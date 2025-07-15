Dropout Kings Celebrates the Legacy of Adam Ramey With New Album 'Yokai'

(Napalm Records) In loving memory of the late Adam Ramey - the co‑founder, spirit, and powerful voice of Dropout Kings - the band's newest and most personal album, Yokai, is set to drop digitally on August 8, 2025 via Napalm Records. The album serves as a fitting tribute to a great talent lost too soon.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, DROPOUT KINGS fuse the raw energy of nu‑metal and rap, a synergy Adam helped forge from the very beginning. Just weeks before his tragic passing on May 19, 2025 at age 32, Adam completed the finishing touches on what he considered the band's most personal and powerful album to date.

Yokai is more than an album - it's a legacy. Across its tracks, the influence of Adam's dynamic stage presence and lyrical authenticity resonates profoundly. The album channels the same heart‑pounding aggression and rap‑rock fusion that brought hits like "Virus" to the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts, but with an added emotional depth that can only come from one final shared chapter.

Napalm Records will release Yokai digitally on August 8, followed by physical versions later in the fall, each designed and curated to honor Adam's creative vision and unwavering passion. Together with the band, this release isn't just a farewell - it's a celebration of everything Adam stood for: creativity, connection, and the raw power of music.

DROPOUT KINGS says about the album:

"It's with an incredible mix of emotion and devotion that we announce the release of our new album, Yokai, on August 8th! However, so much more than just new music, this album is our greatest dedication to the late legend, new father and cherished brother, Adam Ramey. Not just entertainment, but a testimony to the ambition, struggle, pain and indomitable will that has made the Dropout Kings who they are. Not only a journey into the hearts and souls of the band during a time of their greatest loss as well as the experience of Trap Metal's evolution, but the soundtrack to the realization of dreams and the defeat of nightmares across the world. We ask that you to listen, enjoy and join us in the mission of not just uplifting and remembering the spirit of one of the best men we'll ever know, but in creating a better world so that those like you, him and us can LIVE better and with brighter futures ahead."

