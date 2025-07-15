G Flip Launching The Dream Ride World Tour

(2b) This week acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist G Flip has announced an extensive headline world tour. Dubbed The Dream Ride Tour, dates kick off in the US at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ on September 9th, continuing through major US and Canadian markets including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before heading to the UK, and Australia. Ticket pre-sales begin this Wednesday, July 16th, with general on-sale starting this Friday, July 18th at 10am local.

On the tour G comments, "I'm stoked to be hitting the road later this year for the Dream Ride Tour! I'm cooking up lots of surprises and drum solos, it's going to be so much fun."

Just last week, G Flip announced their highly anticipated third studio album, Dream Ride, arriving September 5th via AWAL Recordings. To herald the announcement, they shared their reflective new single "In Another Life," which arrived alongside a visualizer. Built for scream-singing in your car or belting at a live show, "In Another Life" received praise from Rolling Stone who hailed it as a "song you need to know." Dream Ride will include previously released tracks "Disco Cowgirl" and "Big Ol' Hammer." "Disco Cowgirl" debuted in May to widespread acclaim, earning praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, Rolling Stone, and GLAAD, who crowned it the "song of the summer." In June, the rip-roaring, unapologetically queer anthem "Big Ol' Hammer," arrived alongside a wildly entertaining music video inspired by Grease Lightnin'. Directed by Anne-Sophie Bine, the video features G Flip and a crew of queer icons performing a choreographed dance in G's Lez Go! Auto shop, with a hilarious cameo by comedian Fortune Feimster and appearances from Shannon Beveridge, Jacqueline Toboni, Aisha Dee, Kath Ebbs, Siena Liggins, Niki Demar, Julianne Hope, Jesse Thomas, K Sotomayor, Olly Elyte, and Hina Sabatine.

Revving the engine on a thrilling new album era, Dream Ride finds the Melbourne-born, LA-based musical polymath playing every instrument and teaming back up with co-writer/producer Aidan Hogg to create an album that both unpacks their experience as a queer, non-binary artist and is unabashedly inspired by Bruce Springsteen, late-night drives around Los Angeles, '80s reverb, and maximalist drums.

Next up, G Flip will appear at Montreal Pride later this summer, and perform at festivals including both the Washington, DC and New York City editions of All Things Go Music Festival later this year. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

Dream Ride follows G Flip's celebrated 2023 sophomore LP DRUMMER. Highlighted by tracks including "Be Your Man," "The Worst Person Alive," and "Good Enough," the album shot to #1 on the ARIA charts and was named triple j's best album of the year. In 2024, G Flip released their sensational cover of Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" - earning approval from Taylor herself. They spent most of the year on their massive DRUMMER Tour which sold over 65,000 tickets across the world. The tour included sold out runs in the US, UK and Australia, performances at Governor's Ball, Hangout Fest, Reading and Leeds, co-headline shows with The Beaches, a surprise guest appearance from Mike Shinoda, and an ARIA award for the Best Live Act.

G Flip has cemented their status as a truly singular voice in modern music, and is becoming the role model they never had growing up. They match their potent musicianship with sonic originality and a fantastically outspoken point-of-view.

THE DREAM RIDE TOUR 2025

* support from Chinchilla

^ support from Mercer Henderson

# support from Beth McCarthy

+ support from Two Dykes and a Mic

~ support from Ayesha Madon

! support from The Beaches

The Dream Ride Tour 2025 - North America

August 28 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Pride

September 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

September 11 - Austin, TX - Emo's *

September 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

September 13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

September 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

September 17 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage *

September 19 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell *

September 20 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza *

September 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground *

September 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

September 25 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis (All Things Go sideshow)

September 26 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa #

September 27 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go

September 28 - Forest Hills, NY - All Things Go

September 28 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (All Things Go sideshow)

September 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes #

October 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

October 3 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

October 5 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall #

October 8 - Toronto, ON, CAN - HISTORY #

October 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

October 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

October 12 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^

October 14 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion ^

October 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

October 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom ^

October 21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

October 24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex ^

October 27 - Vancouver, BC, CAN - Commodore Ballroom ^

October 28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo ^

October 29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

October 31 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom ^

November 1 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

November 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre ^ +

The Dream Ride Tour 2025 - UK

November 10 - Birmingham - O2 Birmingham Academy

November 11 - Manchester - Manchester Academy

November 12 - London - O2 Academy Brixton London

November 14 - Leeds - Leeds Stylus

November 15 - Cardiff - Great Hall

November 16 - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow

The Dream Ride Tour 2026 - Australia

February 27 - Brisbane, QLD - Riverstage ! ~

March 3 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion ! ~

March 7 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena ! ~

March 12 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre ! ~

March 14 - Perth, WA - Fremantle Arts Center ! ~

