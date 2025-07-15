Gov't Mule Announce Island Exodus 16

(PR) Gov't Mule has announced the details for Island Exodus 16. Their annual "concert-cation" experience will take place January 15-18, 2026 at the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay in Trelawny, Jamaica. Marking a new location for Island Exodus, the all-inclusive resort will offer an elevated experience for all attendees and musicians featuring a beautiful beach, better restaurants, modern room accommodations, and more.
As in years past, Gov't Mule will serve as the ultimate hosts performing three 2-set shows, with GRAMMY-winning frontman, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes performing a special afternoon solo set. Special guest John Scofield will be sitting in with Gov't Mule throughout the event. Also joining the party this year are moe. and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, each doing two shows throughout the event.
Activities will include a Warren Haynes Q&A, corn hole tournament hosted by Kevin Scott, Yoga with Bubba, and more. All guests will receive a limited-edition lenticular 3D event poster signed by the members of Gov't Mule.
Gov't Mule Cover Tom Waits' 'Make It Rain'
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'- Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio- more
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show- Original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Reuniting For 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades
Silverstein Announces Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour
Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'
Dropout Kings Celebrates the Legacy of Adam Ramey With New Album 'Yokai'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'
Alter Bridge Announce New Album
Placebo Releasing Deluxe 'This Search For Meaning' Package