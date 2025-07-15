Gov't Mule Announce Island Exodus 16

(PR) Gov't Mule has announced the details for Island Exodus 16. Their annual "concert-cation" experience will take place January 15-18, 2026 at the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay in Trelawny, Jamaica. Marking a new location for Island Exodus, the all-inclusive resort will offer an elevated experience for all attendees and musicians featuring a beautiful beach, better restaurants, modern room accommodations, and more.

As in years past, Gov't Mule will serve as the ultimate hosts performing three 2-set shows, with GRAMMY-winning frontman, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes performing a special afternoon solo set. Special guest John Scofield will be sitting in with Gov't Mule throughout the event. Also joining the party this year are moe. and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, each doing two shows throughout the event.

Activities will include a Warren Haynes Q&A, corn hole tournament hosted by Kevin Scott, Yoga with Bubba, and more. All guests will receive a limited-edition lenticular 3D event poster signed by the members of Gov't Mule.

Related Stories

Gov't Mule Cover Tom Waits' 'Make It Rain'

News > Gov't Mule