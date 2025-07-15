Grace VanderWaal To Join Francis Ford Coppola For Screening of Megalopolis

(HRPR) Grace VanderWaal will join legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola for two exclusive dates on An Evening With Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening Tour this summer. In addition to the screenings and live discussions in Port Chester, NY and Chicago, IL, VanderWaal will deliver a special musical performance featuring two original songs she wrote and performed for the film Megalopolis.
These intimate performances mark the only planned live renditions of the songs written for Megalopolis, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience VanderWaal's cinematic contributions in person.
Promoted by Live Nation, the tour includes a theatrical screening of Coppola's highly anticipated 2024 epic Megalopolis, followed by a compelling in-person conversation titled "How To Change Our Future." With Coppola himself guiding the discussion, audiences will experience the film exactly as the visionary intended-on the big screen, in a communal setting, with room for dialogue and reflection.
"This is the way MEGALOPOLIS was meant to be seen," shared Coppola, "in a large venue, with a crowd and followed by intense interactive discussions about the future."
TOUR DATES:
Sun Jul 20 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
Wed Jul 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre - Featuring Special Guest Grace VanderWaal
Fri Jul 25 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre - Featuring Special Guest Grace VanderWaal
Sun Jul 27 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
*Tues Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - The Texas Theatre (*Not a Live Nation Date, Tickets Available Here)
Fri Aug 01 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
