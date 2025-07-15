Hear Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Cover Avril Lavigne's 'I'm With You'

(ASPR) Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen dropped his most recent solo album Infinity Now last year via Rise Records. He is continuing to release new music.

On now, he throws his fans a glorious and gorgeous curveball with an unexpected but on point cover of Avril Lavigne's contemplative classic "I'm With You", along with a music video.

The video finds Wallen, back to the camera, in an open box truck, singing as thought his life depends on it. As it were, the song had a lasting impact on Wallen. "'I'm With You' is a song that takes us all back to the early 2000s," Wallen offers. "We were younger and ready to take on the world. I remember where I was when I first heard the song, which to me makes it a timeless work of art. It was fun to record this and live in that moment for a little while again."

There's truly nothing like the dopamine hit you get from a nostalgic song.

Related Stories

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Us Against The World' Video

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unleashes 'The Wolf'

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Headspace Holiday' Video

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares Song From New Solo Album

News > Keith Wallen