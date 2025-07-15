Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'

(PPR) In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings, a deluxe edition of John Prine's beloved and GRAMMY-nominated album will be released via Oh Boy Records on September 12th. Available for pre-order and pre-save now, the digital deluxe edition features five previously unreleased demos and alternate takes, along with the never-before-heard track "Hey Ah Nothin'," out today with an accompanying music video.

A long-lost gem sure to delight both longtime fans and newcomers alike, this addition offers an intimate glimpse into the album's creation and the spontaneous spirit that defined the sessions. The album will also be released on vinyl for the first time ever, newly remastered from the original tapes. Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings is widely cherished for its warmth, wit, and depth, and this new edition provides an even closer look at one of the most joyful and creatively fertile periods in Prine's storied career.

A special edition of the LP, exclusive to the John Prine online shop, will be pressed on blue and green split-coloured vinyl to match the iconic album cover. It will come in a jacket featuring pop-up artwork of the original album that includes a custom-designed checkerboard set, complete with Lost Dog-themed pieces that can be used for both checkers and chess. Fans can also find exclusive coloured vinyl editions in standard jackets at indie record stores and vinyl clubs. Additional exclusive merch items will be offered online as part of the release.

Originally released in 1995, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings followed Prine's Grammy-winning album The Missing Years and further cemented his legacy as one of America's greatest songwriters. Produced by Howie Epstein of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the album captured Prine at a personal and artistic high, filled with the joy of new love, fatherhood, and unshakable creative chemistry.

Backed by an all-star ensemble including Heartbreakers pianist Benmont Tench and guest vocals from Carlene Carter and Marianne Faithfull, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings is a vibrant showcase of Prine's unmatched lyrical gifts. The album flows effortlessly from the wry contentment of "Ain't Hurtin' Nobody" to the epic storytelling of "Lake Marie," a song Bob Dylan once cited as one of his favourites.

With its blend of heartfelt ballads, surreal narratives, and playful humour, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings remains one of Prine's most expansive and beloved works. At 14 tracks and nearly an hour in length, it captures the richness of the midlife experience, honest, relaxed, and fully alive. Thirty years on, this release offers a fresh invitation to revisit an album that continues to comfort, surprise, and inspire.

Additionally, the Prine family will host the fourth annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine in Nashville from October 9-12, 2025. This will be the final year for this highly anticipated event and will feature performances at some of the city's most legendary venues, including the historic Ryman Auditorium (October 10, John Prine's birthday), The Basement East (October 9), The Bluebird Cafe (October 9), and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater (October 11). Proceeds from the week will benefit The Hello in There Foundation, which was established by the family of John Prine as a way for his fan network, friends, and family to celebrate his memory and generous spirit through a philanthropic commitment to community care.

