Julien-K Expand 2025 Tour With Over 30 New Dates

(OMG) Genre-bending alt/goth/industrial legends Julien-K have just announced over 30 new tour dates, marking one of the busiest schedules in the band's recent history.

Following national tours with The Union Underground and Spineshank, international treks alongside Lord of the Lost and Scarlet Riot, and special appearances with Strangelove and Stabbing Westward, Julien-K is now gearing up for a headlining West Coast run in support of the release of their new album, DRK|MODE.

And they're not done yet-even more dates are expected to be announced soon, promising to close out 2025 with a powerful statement from one of the scene's most enduring and innovative acts.

Tour dates are as follows:

STRANGELOVE | STABBING WESTWARD | JULIEN-K

08-15-25 ANAHEIM, CA - THE HOUSE OF BLUES

08-16-25 LOS ANGELES, CA - THE WILTERN

UNION UNDERGROUND | SPINESHANK | JULIEN-K

09-05-25 NEW ORLEANS, LA - SOUTHPORT HALL

09-06-25 BIRMINGHAM, AL - WORKPLAY

09-07-25 GREENVILLE, SC - RADIO ROOM

09-10-25 CLIFTON, NJ - DINGBATZ

09-11-25 SCRANTON, PA - THE RITZ THEATRE

09-12-25 READING, PA - REVERB

09-13-25 ROCHESTER, NY - MONTAGE MUSIC HALL

09-14-25 NORWALK, CT - DISTRICT MUSIC HALL

09-16-25 NORFOLK, VA - THE NORVA

09-18-25 LEESBURG, VA - TALLY HO THEATRE

09-21-25 BLOOMINGTON, IL - CASTLE THEATRE

09-23-25 SIOUX FALLS, SD - BIG'S BAR

09-26-25 WICHITA, KS - WAVE

JULIEN-K | FOR ALL THE EMPTINESS

10-08-25 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DNA LOUNGE

10-10-25 PORTLAND, OR - COFFIN CLUB

10-11-25 SEATTLE, WA - EL CORAZON

10-12-25 SPOKANE, WA - THE RED ROOM

10-15-25 GLENDALE, AZ - THE 44

10-16-25 COSTA MESA, CA - THE WAYFARER

10-17-25 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - THE WHISKY A GO GO

10-18-25 REDLANDS, CA - J REILLY DISTILLERY

10-19-25 SAN DIEGO, CA - VOODOO ROOM @ HOUSE OF BLUES

LORD OF THE LOST | SKARLETT RIOT | JULIEN-K

10-30-25 WOLVERHAMPTON, UK - KK'S STEEL MILL

10-31-25 MANCHESTER, UK - O2 RITZ

11-02-25 GLASGOW, UK - GARAGE

11-04-25 BELFAST, IE - LIMELIGHT

11-05-25 DUBLIN, IE - ACADEMY

11-07-25 BRISTOL, UK - MARBLE FACTORY

11-08-25 LONDON, UK - ELECTRIC BALLROOM

11-09-25 SOUTH HAMPTON, UK - ENGINE ROOMS

