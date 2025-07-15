Julien-K Expand 2025 Tour With Over 30 New Dates

(OMG) Genre-bending alt/goth/industrial legends Julien-K have just announced over 30 new tour dates, marking one of the busiest schedules in the band's recent history.
Following national tours with The Union Underground and Spineshank, international treks alongside Lord of the Lost and Scarlet Riot, and special appearances with Strangelove and Stabbing Westward, Julien-K is now gearing up for a headlining West Coast run in support of the release of their new album, DRK|MODE.
And they're not done yet-even more dates are expected to be announced soon, promising to close out 2025 with a powerful statement from one of the scene's most enduring and innovative acts.
Tour dates are as follows:
STRANGELOVE | STABBING WESTWARD | JULIEN-K
08-15-25 ANAHEIM, CA - THE HOUSE OF BLUES
08-16-25 LOS ANGELES, CA - THE WILTERN
UNION UNDERGROUND | SPINESHANK | JULIEN-K
09-05-25 NEW ORLEANS, LA - SOUTHPORT HALL
09-06-25 BIRMINGHAM, AL - WORKPLAY
09-07-25 GREENVILLE, SC - RADIO ROOM
09-10-25 CLIFTON, NJ - DINGBATZ
09-11-25 SCRANTON, PA - THE RITZ THEATRE
09-12-25 READING, PA - REVERB
09-13-25 ROCHESTER, NY - MONTAGE MUSIC HALL
09-14-25 NORWALK, CT - DISTRICT MUSIC HALL
09-16-25 NORFOLK, VA - THE NORVA
09-18-25 LEESBURG, VA - TALLY HO THEATRE
09-21-25 BLOOMINGTON, IL - CASTLE THEATRE
09-23-25 SIOUX FALLS, SD - BIG'S BAR
09-26-25 WICHITA, KS - WAVE
JULIEN-K | FOR ALL THE EMPTINESS
10-08-25 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DNA LOUNGE
10-10-25 PORTLAND, OR - COFFIN CLUB
10-11-25 SEATTLE, WA - EL CORAZON
10-12-25 SPOKANE, WA - THE RED ROOM
10-15-25 GLENDALE, AZ - THE 44
10-16-25 COSTA MESA, CA - THE WAYFARER
10-17-25 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - THE WHISKY A GO GO
10-18-25 REDLANDS, CA - J REILLY DISTILLERY
10-19-25 SAN DIEGO, CA - VOODOO ROOM @ HOUSE OF BLUES
LORD OF THE LOST | SKARLETT RIOT | JULIEN-K
10-30-25 WOLVERHAMPTON, UK - KK'S STEEL MILL
10-31-25 MANCHESTER, UK - O2 RITZ
11-02-25 GLASGOW, UK - GARAGE
11-04-25 BELFAST, IE - LIMELIGHT
11-05-25 DUBLIN, IE - ACADEMY
11-07-25 BRISTOL, UK - MARBLE FACTORY
11-08-25 LONDON, UK - ELECTRIC BALLROOM
11-09-25 SOUTH HAMPTON, UK - ENGINE ROOMS
Julien-K Hitting The Road With Powerman 5000
Julien-K Announce New Member Ahead Of Vampires Everywhere and Powerman 5000 Tours
Orgy Offshoot Julien-K Share 'Your Tears Mean Nothing' Video
Julien-K Release 'Stronger Without You' Lyric Video
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'- Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio- more
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show- Original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Reuniting For 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades
Silverstein Announces Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour
Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'
Dropout Kings Celebrates the Legacy of Adam Ramey With New Album 'Yokai'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'
Alter Bridge Announce New Album
Placebo Releasing Deluxe 'This Search For Meaning' Package