Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio

(SMN) Kameron Marlowe made waves yesterday, returning to country radio with the #3 most-added single of the week "Seventeen," notching 38 first-week stations.
"We're so happy to be back on country radio," Marlowe shares. "Thank you to every person who helped us get here, and thank you to the folks all around the country that are listening to 'Seventeen' today on their way to work today. They're who we wrote it for."
Written by Marlowe with Tucker Beathard, Austin Goodloe, and Joybeth Taylor, with an additional writing credit to Bruce Springsteen, "Seventeen" is "a new single that picks up sonically on the classic-rock era while celebrating the paradox of teen spirit" (Billboard).
Serving up a potent dose of carefree nostalgia, Country Now admires how "Marlowe effortlessly captures the feeling of being young and carefree," while Taste of Country's raves "if Kameron Marlowe had released 'Seventeen' one month ago, it'd have easily made our 10 Best Country Summer Songs of 2025 list."
