Onoleigh Launches New Live Music Series Ovation

07-15-2025
(FSM) Nashville-based country artist Onoleigh announces the launch of OVATION, a new live music series designed to spotlight rising talent while giving back to the community through charitable partnerships.

Curated and hosted by Onoleigh herself, the series debuts with a powerhouse lineup including: Paul Sidoti (Taylor Swift's longtime guitarist and vocalist) - Noah Thompson (winner of American Idol Season 20) - Erin Kirby (rising country artist, duet with Kameron Marlowe) - Carson Beyer (accomplished singer-songwriter with 4 million streams) - MisterMoon (featured on season 26 of NBC's The Voice)

The first installment of OVATION will directly benefit the W.O. Smith Music School, a Nashville nonprofit that provides high-quality music education to children from low-income families for just 50 cents a lesson. The event's primary sponsor, Free Guitars for Kids, is donating multiple guitars to the school, reinforcing the mission of putting instruments, and opportunity, into the hands of Nashville's youth.

"Music saved my life," says Onoleigh, who has shared stages with John Oates, KT Tunstall and Smokey Robinson and released her debut EP First Rodeo earlier this year. "When I volunteered at W.O. Smith, I saw firsthand how deeply they impact kids' lives. OVATION is my way of paying it forward-bringing artists together to celebrate music while uplifting the community."

Set in iconic venues across Music City, each OVATION event features a full house band and a rotating lineup of guest performers. With every show aligned to a nonprofit partner, the series is as much about purpose as it is performance, proving that music can entertain, inspire, and uplift all at once.

