Opal Mag Shares 'Kitchen Song' Video

(Super Cat) Brighton indie riser Opal Mag shares brand new track 'Kitchen Song'. Taking influences from the likes of Mazzy Star, The Sundays, The Breeders, and The Smashing Pumpkins, Opal Mag blends hazy, atmospheric soundscapes with confessional, unfiltered lyricism. Writing for the dreamers and the bedroom dwellers, her songs feel like secrets whispered late at night; raw, intimate, and achingly real.

With recent supports ticked off alongside acts including Black Honey and Phoebe Green, and several festival appearances lined up in the coming months, the songwriter's early releases have already won acclaim from tastemakers Stereogum, So Young Magazine and Under The Radar, and found a home on stations such as BBC 6 Music (Emily Pilbeam), KEXP (Cheryl Waters) and Triple J (Colby Robertson).

Speaking ahead of the release, the newcomer explained: "'Kitchen Song' is a love letter to quiet, solitary nights spent in the sanctuary of my bedroom. While the world celebrates outside - voices lifted in karaoke, lights flashing through windows - I find a quieter kind of joy. I dance barefoot across the floor, play with makeup like it's paint on a canvas, try on outfits just for the thrill of transformation. I eat popcorn by the handful, strum my guitar in soft, wandering melodies, lose myself in the dreamy corners of Pinterest and flick through old magazines like they're portals to another time. Nostalgic films and TV shows hum in the background, and the radio plays songs that seem to understand exactly how I feel. It's not loneliness - it's magic. A night made just for me."

