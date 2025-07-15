Orville Peck Announces 7th Annual Rodeo In Pioneertown

(Warner) Descending upon the desert this fall, trailblazing country artist Orville Peck presents his 7th Annual Rodeo on November 14-16 in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy & Harriet's.
After a memorable Rodeo in Nashville last year, the event returns to Pioneertown, where it was held two years ago. Beyond curating the entire experience and its dynamic lineup, Peck will play a set each night of the event, notably headlining on Saturday, November 15.
Once again, he has carefully assembled a cohort of likeminded creatives, mavericks, and visionary artists across country, indie, alternative, soul, and rock. This year, Peck welcomes the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell, The Deslondes, Emily Rose and the Rounders, Palmyra, Valley James, and more.
FULL ARTIST LINEUP
Abbey Cone
Allison Russell
Angela Autumn
Chaparelle
The Deslondes
Emily Rose and the Rounders
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Jobi Riccio
Joy Oladokun
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Orville Peck
Palmyra
Uwade
Valley James
Orville Peck Says 'Happy Trails' For The Holidays
Willie Nelson Helps Orville Peck Recreate 'Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other'
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'- Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio- more
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show- Original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Reuniting For 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades
Silverstein Announces Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour
Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'
Dropout Kings Celebrates the Legacy of Adam Ramey With New Album 'Yokai'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'
Alter Bridge Announce New Album
Placebo Releasing Deluxe 'This Search For Meaning' Package