Orville Peck Announces 7th Annual Rodeo In Pioneertown

(Warner) Descending upon the desert this fall, trailblazing country artist Orville Peck presents his 7th Annual Rodeo on November 14-16 in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy & Harriet's.

After a memorable Rodeo in Nashville last year, the event returns to Pioneertown, where it was held two years ago. Beyond curating the entire experience and its dynamic lineup, Peck will play a set each night of the event, notably headlining on Saturday, November 15.

Once again, he has carefully assembled a cohort of likeminded creatives, mavericks, and visionary artists across country, indie, alternative, soul, and rock. This year, Peck welcomes the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell, The Deslondes, Emily Rose and the Rounders, Palmyra, Valley James, and more.

FULL ARTIST LINEUP

Abbey Cone

Allison Russell

Angela Autumn

Chaparelle

The Deslondes

Emily Rose and the Rounders

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Jobi Riccio

Joy Oladokun

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Orville Peck

Palmyra

Uwade

Valley James

