Placebo Releasing Deluxe 'This Search For Meaning' Package

(PMPR) Placebo have announced a new four disc deluxe collection, This Search For Meaning, for release on 12th September via SO Recordings. The deluxe six-panel digipak features their acclaimed new documentary This Search For Meaning on blu-ray and DVD, plus two audio CDs of This Is What You Wanted - Live In Mexico City, as well as a bonus track edition of their latest studio album Never Let Me Go which includes their cover of the Tears For Fears hit 'Shout'. The set also features a pull-out poster booklet.

The band's new documentary This Search For Meaning, directed by Scottish award-winning filmmaker Oscar Sansom, received its theatrical release last year. It is an intimate and enlightening film exploring the ideas that inhabit the lyrics and subject matter of Placebo's songs, whilst charting their evolution as a group and as human beings. It is a fearless, truthful and forthright exploration of the creative process and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, along with its inevitable consequences.

Both reflective and revealing, interviews with the band members also underline Placebo's ongoing socio-cultural curiosity and musical journey - a quest that continues in their chart-topping albums and sold-out live arena performances worldwide today. In and around the band's presence, we see contributions from other significant figures from the music world that either admire or have been inspired by Placebo. These entertaining and often emotive discussions are presented as a single, yet multi-faceted, overheard conversation - and include the likes of Shirley Manson (Garbage), Robbie Williams, Yungblud, Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem), Joe Talbot (IDLES) as well as actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and contemporary artist Stuart Semple. The result is honest and rewarding - capturing the sense that we are all just trying to figure out our place in this world; and hopefully making some sense of it too.

The film's overall narrative is structured around incredible and completely new performances of Placebo's latest songs - taken from Never Let Me Go - captured at Britain's legendary Twickenham Film Studios, where The Beatles can be seen composing a new album in Peter Jackson's Get Back. The film is intercut with archive footage of the band, and exclusive, never-before-seen, material that spans across their entire career, including their creative and personal collaboration with David Bowie and his enduring influence.

Also featured in the collection is the band's performance at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in 2023, recorded as they toured the world in support of new album Never Let Me Go, playing to over 1.5 million fans in the process. View the show's full tracklisting below.

Placebo - This Is What You Wanted - Live In Mexico City tracklisting

1. Opening Titles

2. Forever Chemicals

3. Beautiful James

4. Scene Of The Crime

5. Hugz

6. Happy Birthday In The Sky

7. Bionic

8. Twin Demons

9. Surrounded By Spies

10. Chemtrails

11. Sad White Reggae

12. Try Better Next Time

13. Too Many Friends

14. Went Missing

15. For What It's Worth

16. Slave to The Wage

17. Song To Say Goodbye

18. Come Undone

19. The Bitter End

20. Infra-Red

21. Shout

22. Fix Yourself

23. Running Up That Hill

