Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest

(FP) The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the major trade-only automotive aftermarket event held annually in Las Vegas, has announced the return of SEMA Fest for Friday, November 7. Back for its third year, SEMA Fest 2025 promises an all-star music lineup of Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees, high-performance automotive demonstrations, drifting, motorsports, custom vehicles, and more.

SEMA Fest caps off the week-long SEMA Show, taking place November 4-7, 2025, both conveniently located within the Las Vegas Convention Center campus with SEMA Fest returning to the Bronze lot.

Early bird pre-sale tickets are available July 16-starting as low as $65-with the general on-sale kicking off this Friday, July 18 at 10 am PT via semafest.com. General admission and VIP concert access tickets are available, as are combined tickets, offering entry to both SEMA Fest and SEMA Show Friday public access of the indoor SEMA Show. This exclusive bundle gives automotive enthusiasts rare access to the world's largest automotive aftermarket trade event-typically reserved for industry insiders-alongside performances from some of today's biggest bands.

Beyond iconic sets from rock greats Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees, SEMA Fest 2025 is set to deliver adrenaline-fueled automotive action with live motorsports demonstrations. Fans can expect drifting exhibitions, high-speed precision driving, and high-horsepower showcases that bring the world of extreme automotive performance to life. In addition to the live action, SEMA Fest will feature an expanded display of exclusive, custom, and concept vehicles-many of which can't be seen anywhere else outside of SEMA Fest-giving enthusiasts rare, up-close access to some of the most innovative and cutting-edge builds in the automotive world.

Before the music starts at SEMA Fest, automotive enthusiasts can cap off the week with a rare opportunity to experience the SEMA Show during SEMA Show Friday - Open to the Public, taking place Nov. 7. A bucket list event for car lovers, the SEMA Show offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the trends, builds, and innovations driving the aftermarket industry. It's the ultimate way to celebrate car culture before heading into a night of live entertainment at SEMA Fest.

"SEMA Fest brings the excitement of car culture and live music together like never before," said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. "When combined with the rare opportunity to walk the SEMA Show floor during Friday's public access, it creates an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts. It's the ultimate way to celebrate the industry, the community, and everything that makes car culture so special."

Founded in 1963, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) serves as a leading voice for the worldwide car culture, representing over 7,000 member companies that create, buy, sell, and use specialty-automotive parts that make vehicles more unique, attractive, convenient, safer, fun, and even like new again. The association started highlighting the passion of the industry and sharing it with the enthusiast public in 2011 with the SEMA Cruise, which evolved in 2014 with SEMA Ignited, and then once more in 2021 with the SEMA Show Friday - Open to the Public. In 2023, SEMA first introduced SEMA Fest, a new event that celebrated the relationship between music, motorsports, and car culture. It's since become a one-of-kind live and epic event that is a true bucket list experience for music lovers and car enthusiasts.

In 2023, the SEMA Show attracted 160,000 attendees and 2,400 brands, making it the top convention in Las Vegas, as reported by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's research center. 2025 looks to be even bigger with 4.6 million sq. ft. of exhibit space booked by thousands of leading brands leading up to the industry's most important gathering of the year.

SEMA Fest 2024 delivered high-energy performances from Cage The Elephant, Sublime, featuring original members alongside Jakob Nowell, Fitz and The Tantrums, and Petey. Fans also witnessed adrenaline-fueled drifting exhibitions from the skilled team at OPTIMA Unleashed, adding to the festival's signature mix of live entertainment and car culture. The inaugural SEMA Fest in 2023 set the tone with a diverse lineup of chart-topping and emerging artists, including Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Wiz Khalifa, AJR, Third Eye Blind, Bush, Ludacris, Walk The Moon, The Struts, and more.

