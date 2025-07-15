Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'

(Jensen) Malaspalabras Records, the artist-friendly music label formed in 2023 by celebrated Santana vocalist Andy Vargas and renowned comedic actor George Lopez, is celebrating the release of "So Fine," a brilliant new single by Vargas and his Santana bandmate, singer Ray Greene.

Produced by Adrian "AK" Cisneros and Chris Morris, "So Fine" is a deep-grooving contemporary R&B update of the song first made famous by Howard Johnson in 1982. This striking new version brims with percolating basslines and slinky guitar rhythms, but its main attraction is the glorious duet with two vocal masters, Vargas and Greene.

"Ray and I have always loved this song, and we felt it had a vibe we could really connect with," Vargas says. "He's got such a strong, dynamic voice, and we've always had a great time singing together live with Santana. Recording 'So Fine' with him was the icing on the cake."

On July 16, both Vargas and Greene begin the second leg of Santana's 2025 European tour. Between live dates, Vargas has been hard at work recording his long-awaited debut solo album, The Heart and Soul of Andy Vargas, which will be released by Malaspalabras Records (MPR) during the first quarter of 2026.

"I feel as if this record is the culmination of all my musical experiences," he says. "From all the people I've worked with, all the energy I've received from recordings, studio sessions and live performances with my band and, of course, Santana, this is an opportunity for me to put my best foot forward. I can't wait to share this album with the world."

He adds, "At the same time, I stay committed to releasing an array of music on MPR with George Lopez."

