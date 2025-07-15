Shea Fisher Teaming Up With Walker Hayes For 'Ow In Cowboy'

(RCPMK) Country music artist Shea Fisher, known for her Top 20 CMT music video for "Don't Chase Me," is back with a bold dose of fun in her new single, "OW IN COWBOY." Dropping August 4 alongside its official music video, the song is co-written with her longtime friend and #1 hitmaker Walker Hayes, and is a playful, high-energy anthem that blends flirtation, humor, and a fresh twist on traditional cowboy charm.

"I wrote 'Ow in Cowboy' with my good buddy Walker - and believe it or not, we finished it in under an hour," says Fisher. "It's one of those boot-stomping, feel-good songs that came together fast and had us laughing the whole time. I kept the demo tucked away for a few years, but I always felt like it was something the world needed to hear. Because let's be honest - we could all use a little more fun these days."

The release follows the success of Shea's comeback single "Take Me Back toTexas," a heartfelt ballad that earned widespread praise and marked her re-entry into the country music scene. The song's music video - filmed on her family's ranch outside Fort Worth - helped reignite her growing fanbase and catalyzed a wave of new followers across social media (@sheafishermusic).

Born in Australia to rodeo champion parents, Fisher grew up in the arena and on the road - competing in her first rodeo at five and discovering her love for country music during a family move to the U.S. Her early career included six #1 hits on Australia's ARIA Country Charts and a Top 20 CMT video for "Don't Chase Me." After moving to Nashville and signing with Stroudavarious Records, Fisher's momentum continued until the label unexpectedly closed. Choosing to remain in the U.S., she planted roots in Texas and built a life grounded in both grit and grace.

In addition to music, Fisher is a thriving entrepreneur. She runs Shea Baby, a children's fashion line sold in over 2,500 stores nationwide, and Shea Michelle Buckles, a custom silversmith brand known across the rodeo world. Her wellness platform, Fit with Shea, empowers women to feel strong and confident through fitness, nutrition, and style.

Even with a full plate, music never left her heart. In 2024, Fisher made a conscious decision to return to the studio with a renewed sense of honesty, energy, and life experience, fueling her most authentic and dynamic music yet. Since then, she has steadily built momentum with numerous press appearances and standout performances, including singing the national anthem at the Texas Rangers game in June 2025 and captivating 20,000+ fans at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

"Ow in Cowboy" is one of many singles Fisher has lined up, including the upcoming release of "The Truck," a country-pop-rocker co-written with Jaron Boyer (Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley).

Fisher's story of perseverance and reinvention is an inspiration to women everywhere, proving that it's never too late to pursue your passion. With a growing fanbase and a sound that is more authentic than ever, she is ready to show the world that her best chapters are just beginning.

