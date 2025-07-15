Silverstein Announces Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour

(BPM) Silverstein is excited to announce the third and final leg of their worldwide 25 Years Of Noise Tour, kicking off in North America on November 18th. An epic conclusion to the band's celebratory 25th anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom, with the addition of The Movielife for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20th. Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting this Friday, July 18th at 10am local time.
The band shares: "We're beyond excited to announce the third and final leg of our biggest tour ever: 25 Years of Noise. This run marks the grand finale of a massive, multi-leg world tour celebrating every era of Silverstein.
To close it out properly, we're switching up the setlist and bringing another incredible lineup with us: Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom.
Let's celebrate together: 25 Years of Silverstein."
This year, fans around the world are invited to join Silverstein in celebrating their silver anniversary with the 25 Years of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and give fans the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. The band wrapped up the tour's initial legs in North America and the UK/EU earlier this year alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm's Length, Split Chain, Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven, in addition to a recent performance at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C.
Later this month they'll be performing at the Long Beach date of the Vans Warped Tour before bringing the show to Australia with Real Friends. The 25 Years of Noise Tour with conclude with a final performance in Brooklyn on December 20 featuring support from Thursday, The Movielife, Free Throw, and Bloom.
Silverstein recently released one of their most ambitious singles to date, "Drain the Blood" featuring Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker. The song is taken from their forthcoming album Pink Moon, the second chapter in their 16-song double album. Conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree, the album is set to be released on September 12 via UNFD.
North American Tour Dates:
7/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
7/26-7/27 - Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour *
10/25 - Ciudad de Mexico, MEX @ We Missed Ourselves Fest *
11/18 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
11/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
11/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/25 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace
11/26 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway
11/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
11/29 - Portland, OR @ Roseland
11/30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
12/2 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
12/3 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/5 - Riverside, CA @ RMA
12/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
12/7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
12/10 - Austin, TX @ RADIO/EAST
12/12 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
12/13 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
12/14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
12/16 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/17 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/19 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
12/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
* - indicates Festival Date
Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'
Silverstein Reveal 'Pink Moon' Details and Share 'Negative Space' Video
Silverstein Deliver 'I Will Destroy This' Video
Silverstein Releases First Part Of Double LP 'Antibloom'
