Stream Gavin Adcock's New Song 'Sunset'

(WMN) Country music's riveting artist, Gavin Adcock, released new song "Sunset," his latest offering from the forthcoming album Own Worst Enemy, this past Friday 7/11.
The brand-new album, Own Worst Enemy, is set to release August 15th via Adcock's own Thrivin' Here Records LLC under exclusive license to Warner Music Nashville, and serves as the follow-up to Adcock's debut for the label, Actin' Up Again, which released just under a year ago (August 2, 2024).
During week of release, Actin' Up Again topped more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams, eventually being crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024.
Collectively, Adcock's releases thus far have pushed the rebel-rouser over the BILLION global streams mark in addition to recently receiving four RIAA certification plaques: "A Cigarette" (PLATINUM), "Run Your Mouth" (GOLD), "Deep End" (GOLD), and "Four Leaf Clover" (GOLD).
With Adcock's new, co-written, song "Sunset" now available, the raucous Georgia-native has shared more details surrounding his new project Own Worst Enemy.
