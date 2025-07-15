Thomas Edwards Releasing New Song 'Drunk Enough' Under New Warner Music Nashville Deal

(WMN) Today, rising singer-songwriter Thomas Edwards shared that he has signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville. To celebrate the announcement, the East Tennessee-born artist will release a new song, "Drunk Enough," this Friday (7.18).
"I'm so excited to be working with Warner and their great team of driven people," Edwards said. "After spending the last four years in town improving my craft as a writer and artist, I am excited to let these songs out in the world with great partners at Warner. I look forward to challenging myself as a creative and all the great music to be made ahead!"
Edwards' boozy new song "Drunk Enough," out Friday, was penned by the singer along with Dave Cohen and Aaron Ratiere. The track follows previously released "Old Crowd" and his debut song "Runnin' Through That T," which was inspired by his collegiate football career at the University of Tennessee. The ode to Rocky Top garnered attention from Tennessee fans and beyond, inspiring the singer to continue honing his craft off the field. Edwards is set to release additional new music soon.
