Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'

(TP) Toad The Wet Sprocket are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their single "Good Intentions" with a new acoustic version and video out today. This new reimagined version of the track is in celebration of their 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headline tour beginning on Thursday, July 17th.

"The stunning reimagining of the mid-'90s classic rejuvenates its words and adds a rootsy glimmer to the rugged vocals. The colors of the lyrics are brighter as they skate across a sleek acoustic arrangement, allowing "Good Intentions" to lean to TTWS's folksy side compared to the rock undertones of the original." - Glide Magazine

"Good Intentions" was originally written and recorded for Toad The Wet Sprocket's 1991 album fear. Simple, catchy and just over three minutes long, it had the hallmarks of a great single. "We were a rock band, and there was a feeling that this particular song was too lightweight for us," recalls bassist Dean Dinning. Columbia Records, however, loved it and even suggested it as the album title. "That settled it. When the songs for the album were finally selected we made the decision to leave it off."

Fast forward a few years, Warner Brothers were looking for music for a soundtrack album to a new show called "Friends". Amongst tracks from R.E.M, The Rembrandts, and Barenaked Ladies, Toad the Wet Sprocket's "Good Intentions" was chosen as a single with an accompanying video featuring "Friends" co-star Courtney Cox. The soundtrack went multi-platinum and "Good Intentions" peaked at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart. It was also included on In Light Syrup, a collection of B sides and rarities and became a staple at their live shows.

Most recently, "Good Intentions" has become a highlight and fan favorite while on tour, as part of a few song acoustic set as part of each live show. Of the new version, Dinning says, "As a joke, we tried playing it with a bluegrass feel and prominent mandolin part. It came alive in a way that felt really exciting...the audience response was incredible and has been that way pretty much every night we do it."

The intention behind the "Good Intentions (Acoustic)" video is to capture the joy and celebratory spirit that comes from seeing music performed live, something that the band appreciates at every show with their fans. It also documents the studio recording of "Good Intentions (Acoustic)" which will be a part of a new album available later this year.

Toad The Wet Sprocket will embark on the 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headlining tour in July with KT Tunstall, Sixpence None The Richer, The Jayhawks and Vertical Horizon on select dates.

