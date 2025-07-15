Vacations' 'Changes' Coming to Vinyl For First Time

(Nettwerk) Multi-platinum Australian band Vacations has announced they will release their 2018 debut album, Changes, on vinyl for the first time, along with a special 10th Anniversary first-time vinyl combo of their first two EPs, Days (2015), and Vibes (2016) on September 5th.

Changes, will be available as a baby blue vinyl, and features their platinum single "Telephones'" and fan favorite "Honey" and Days/Vibes will be a split double mint and baby pink 180G vinyl and include fan favorite "Day Dreamin," double-platinum certified single "Young," and certified gold track "Relax."

All three records not only continue to resonate with longtime fans, but also played a pivotal role in catapulting the band to global recognition, laying the groundwork for their sustained success and cult following. The band adds, "These early releases mean the world to our fans, we can't thank everyone enough for their support over the years." Pre-order here.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Days, lead singer and songwriter Campbell Burns announced today two special solo shows at the First Unitarian Church in Brooklyn, NY on September 12th and 13th. Burns exaplains, "I moved to NYC earlier this year, and I wanted to do something to celebrate the milestone. After seeing a few shows at churches around Brooklyn, I felt like I wanted to try my own take on it. I've been trying out more solo performances lately, and whilst they are terrifying, I think they're the final boss as an artist (for me, anyway) in a live context. These shows will be part celebration, part practice. I may try to tell some jokes too, and I think I want to cover Yung Lean or Sade, who knows!" Pre-sales begin tomorrow with general on-sale beginning at 10 am ET on Friday.

