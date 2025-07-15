Watch Amanda Shires' 'A Way It Goes' Video

(BT PR) Amanda Shires has announced the anticipated release of Nobody's Girl, her new album dropping September 26th on ATO Records. The GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist returns with her most powerful body of work yet, and the follow-up to her widely acclaimed 2022 album Take It Like A Man.
Along with the album announcement, Amanda has shared, "A Way It Goes" -- the first single from the forthcoming record. LISTEN HERE. Produced by Lawrence Rothman, and co-written by Amanda and Rothman, "A Way It Goes" opens the album, taking the listener on an intimately revealing and musically rewarding journey.
The track's understated, soaring arrangement showcases Amanda's delicate vocals and vulnerable lyrics. Amanda sings, "Spent a year looking inward and healing, made some new friends, don't ask about the deep end. Even I couldn't believe it when I felt my heart sprouting feathers, and I caught myself dreaming again."
The new music video for "A Way It Goes" was directed by Taylor G. Kelly (Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer, Fitz & The Tantrums) and shot on location outside Nashville. Watch it below:
Amanda Shires To Play Special One-Night-Only Acoustic Show
Lawrence Rothman Releases Video For 'LAX' feat. Amanda Shires
Amanda Shires Announces Collaborative Record With The Late Bobbie Nelson
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'- Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio- more
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show- Original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Reuniting For 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades
Silverstein Announces Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour
Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'
Dropout Kings Celebrates the Legacy of Adam Ramey With New Album 'Yokai'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'
Alter Bridge Announce New Album
Placebo Releasing Deluxe 'This Search For Meaning' Package