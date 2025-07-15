Watch Amanda Shires' 'A Way It Goes' Video

(BT PR) Amanda Shires has announced the anticipated release of Nobody's Girl, her new album dropping September 26th on ATO Records. The GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist returns with her most powerful body of work yet, and the follow-up to her widely acclaimed 2022 album Take It Like A Man.

Along with the album announcement, Amanda has shared, "A Way It Goes" -- the first single from the forthcoming record. LISTEN HERE. Produced by Lawrence Rothman, and co-written by Amanda and Rothman, "A Way It Goes" opens the album, taking the listener on an intimately revealing and musically rewarding journey.

The track's understated, soaring arrangement showcases Amanda's delicate vocals and vulnerable lyrics. Amanda sings, "Spent a year looking inward and healing, made some new friends, don't ask about the deep end. Even I couldn't believe it when I felt my heart sprouting feathers, and I caught myself dreaming again."

The new music video for "A Way It Goes" was directed by Taylor G. Kelly (Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer, Fitz & The Tantrums) and shot on location outside Nashville. Watch it below:

