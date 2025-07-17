Above & Beyond Talk New Album With Zane Lowe

(RPR) Above & Beyond celebrate their album release week with an interview with the legendary Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 radio. Dropping July 18, the band members reflect on the meaning behind the new album and staying connected to their fanbase, address mental health and burnout, and share plans for tour and new music.

Tony McGuinness tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the meaning behind the album title 'Bigger Than All of Us:' "I think it's one of those titles that can be interpreted. I think the song itself paints a world where we're all interconnected and everything we do affects everybody else.

He adds: "I think for us, the other main interpretation of the title was the community that we've created. I think we've always been consumer-focused, if that's the word, or fan-focused from the start. When we had a forum that we ran that became the biggest trance forum in dance music. We've always been talking to our fans and getting their feedback about what we're doing. And so I think where we are now with the size of that audience, "Anjunafamily" as we call it, being so big, I think the whole endeavor feels 'Bigger Than All of Us' because of the community."

Known for curating deep and intriguing conversations with icons from Billie Eilish, to Kendrick Lamar, and Paul McCartney, Zane's interview with Above & Beyond promises to be a standout moment for dance and electronic fans. The in-depth discussion traces the trio's 25-year legacy, the emotional undercurrents of their new album 'Bigger Than All Of Us,' and the enduring power of connection through music.

Watch the interview below or listen to the full conversation anytime on demand with an Apple Music subscription here.

