In This Moment Recruit Kim Dracula For New Song 'Heretic'

(SRO) For those who like dark and intense music with a distinctive point of view, In This Moment have always supplied the goods, and their new single "Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula)" is as uncompromising as ever.
It combines haunting modern soundscapes, ferocious vocals, and a doomsday metal assault, with unflinching lyrics like "I am not your pain or your remedy/I am not your faith or your vanity/I don't want your gold or your filth/That you give and you take."
"Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula)" marks the first new music to be released from the GRAMMY Award-nominated Los Angeles band's upcoming as-yet-untitled ninth album and debut for Better Noise Music (exact release date TBA).
"We are so excited to unveil our new song 'Heretic,' featuring the incomparable Kim Dracula," says In This Moment in a combined statement. "From the first time we heard that incredible voice, we knew we wanted to collaborate. We cannot wait for the world to hear what happens when we join forces on a song like 'Heretic.'"
The release of "Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula)" coincides with their "Hell Hath No Fury" tour with Wargasm and Kat Von D and The Pretty Wild launching today (July 16) in Green Bay, WI and lasting through August 16 in Atlantic City, NJ. Along the tour route, IN THIS MOMENT will make appearances at the Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, OH on July 20.
Later this year, the 23-city Black Mass Tour featuring special guests Dayseeker on select dates, The Funeral Portrait, and DED commences on September 18 in Johnstown, PA, making stops across the U.S. in Dallas and Atlanta as well as a hometown show, before wrapping in Bethlehem, PA on October 24.
