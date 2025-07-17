IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY Trailer Released

.

07-16-2025
(FFPR) From Academy Award-nominated director Amy Berg, IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY is in theaters starting August 8th and a brand new trailer has been released.

IT'S NEVER OVER: JEFF BUCKLEY, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (DELIVER US FROM EVIL, JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE, WEST OF MEMPHIS), covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album "Grace."

Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley's archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff's former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music's most influential and enigmatic figures.

