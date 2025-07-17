IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY Trailer Released

(FFPR) From Academy Award-nominated director Amy Berg, IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY is in theaters starting August 8th and a brand new trailer has been released.
IT'S NEVER OVER: JEFF BUCKLEY, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (DELIVER US FROM EVIL, JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE, WEST OF MEMPHIS), covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album "Grace."
Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley's archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff's former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music's most influential and enigmatic figures.
It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley Coming To Theaters And HBO
Jann Klose Announces Cover Of Jeff Buckley's 'Song to the Sire'
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream Tonight- Randy Travis To Visit GRAMMY Museum MS For A Behind The Scenes Look At His Career- more
Jonas Brothers Honors The Inspiring Ways People Stand Up To Cancer With 'I Can't Lose' Video- Watch FKA twigs' 'Perfectly' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour
Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity
Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album
Ellefson-Soto Announce 'Unbreakable' Album With Title Song Video
Original Alice Cooper Group Stream New Song 'Up All Night'
Bush Performs 'The Land Of Milk And Honey' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
We Are Scientists Deliver 'The Big One'
In This Moment Recruit Kim Dracula For New Song 'Heretic'