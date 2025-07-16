Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour

(Noble) Critically acclaimed American blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Jared James Nichols returns to the UK for a 10-date November/December 2025 Tour. Jared's special guest is AFRODIZIAC.
Jared came to prominence in 2015 with his debut album Old Glory & The Wild Revival, followed by Black Magic (2018), which yielded the fan favourite "Honey Forgive Me." In 2023, he collaborated with Maggie Rose and Joe Bonamassa for revised versions of his song "Threw Me to the Wolves," followed by the release of album #3, the eponymous Jared James Nichols.
Jared is an official ambassador for Gibson Guitars. Over the years he has released several high-profile signature guitars including 2023's official Jared James Nichols Epiphone Blues Power signature guitar.
Nichols has racked up millions of streams, critical acclaim, and massive social media numbers. In between show-stopping solo shows, he has jammed onstage with legends Slash, Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, and Halestorm.
Expect new music from Jared in August.
Guitar World Magazine says, "If you've never witnessed Jared James Nichols onstage, you're missing out, big time!"
Guitar sensation, AFRODIZIAC is Jared's special guest on all UK shows. Originally from New York City, he moved to London to kickstart his career and now resides in Berlin.
Drawn to the explosive, high-energy rawness of rock and roll, to the churches of rhythm and blues, AFRODIZIAC has a penchant for provocative grooves and heavy guitars. He recently supported The Darkness and the supergroup Black Country Communion. His new EP, Vanity Affair was released last month.
SOUTHAMPTON, 1865
WEDNESDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2025
SOUTHEND, CHINNERYS
THURSDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2025
MANCHESTER, CLUB ACADEMY
SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2025
WOLVERHAMPTON, KK'S STEEL MILL
SUNDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2025
BRISTOL, THEKLA
MONDAY 1 DECEMBER 2025
GLASGOW, G2
TUESDAY 2 DECEMBER 2025
BRADFORD, NIGHTRAIN
WEDNESDAY 3 DECEMBER 2025
NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS
THURSDAY 4 DECEMBER 2025
BRIGHTON, VOLKS
FRIDAY 5 DECEMBER 2025
LONDON, UNDERWORLD
SATURDAY 6 DECEMBER 2025
