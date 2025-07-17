Jonas Brothers Honors The Inspiring Ways People Stand Up To Cancer With 'I Can't Lose' Video

(Republic) Jonas Brothers share their undeniable and anthemic new single "I Can't Lose," out now. "I Can't Lose" paves the way for their much-anticipated new studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out next month on August 8th.
With all the makings of a Jonas Brothers' classic, "I Can't Lose" was first featured as the official anthem of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Last night, the band debuted the music video in partnership with Mastercard in support of Stand Up To Cancer at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. The video shows the unifying power of music, as the band honors the inspiring ways people stand up to cancer every day.
"I Can't Lose" arrives on the heels of Jonas Brothers' recent single "No Time To Talk." Featuring an interpolation of the Bee Gees' iconic "Stayin' Alive"-which was a staple on the brothers' musical soundtrack throughout their childhood thanks to their father-the song was produced by Julian Bunetta [Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso"] and Gabe Simon [Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan, Calum Scott] and is nearing 10 million streams since its release last month. Their upcoming album Greetings From Your Hometown is a return to Jonas Brothers' New Jersey roots and early sonic influences while growing up, as they celebrate 20 unforgettable years as a band.
Next month, Jonas Brothers will kick off their 2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour at MetLife Stadium on August 10th. The North American tour will feature a dynamic, career-spanning live show that highlights every chapter of the Jonas Brothers' 20 year journey and their evolution as a band, including solo projects like Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas' solo career, Joe Jonas' solo career, and DNCE. Select dates will feature special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls, as well as special JONASCON pop-up events for fans following their milestone JONASCON at New Jersey's American Dream earlier this spring.
