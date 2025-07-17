Julien's Auctions Announce The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction

(MPG) Julien's Auctions, the industry-leading pop-culture memorabilia auction house, announces "The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction," to take place in Los Angeles on August 11 at 10am PST. The sale honors the enduring legacy of the global superstar and seeks to raise awareness and generate vital support for the foundation's diverse initiatives, scholarships, and services-each designed to reflect and address the values and needs of today's youth.

This year marks Whitney Houston's 40th Anniversary of Music and Entertainment (February 14, 1985 - February 14, 2025). A special preview of the auction highlights will be on view at The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation's 4th Annual Legacy of Love Gala on Saturday, August 9th, on what would have been Houston's 62nd birthday at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta, GA.

"Julien's Auctions is proud to partner with the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation for this very special auction," said Giles Moon, VP Head of Music for Julien's. "Whitney Houston fans and collectors from around the world will have a rare opportunity to own incredible memorabilia and artifacts from important moments of her stellar career, while making a difference, with 100% of the proceeds from the sale benefitting the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation."

"On behalf of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, we look forward to partnering with Julien's Auctions," says Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and the president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. "For Whitney's 40th Anniversary, we have some of her unique and one-of-a-kind items and garments that Whitney wore on stage and at various A-list events and at home. Gathering those items brought back so many memories. We look forward to previewing this year's collection with her supporters globally."

The collection is live now and the sale will take place on Monday, August 11 from Los Angeles at 10am PST (1:00 p.m. EST) and online at juliensauctions.com.

With more than 220 million music recordings sold worldwide, Whitney Houston, also known as "The Voice," remains peerless. She has released seven career albums, Whitney Houston (1985), Whitney (1987), I'm Your Baby Tonight (1990), My Love Is Your Love (1998), Just Whitney (2002), One Wish: The Holiday Album (2003), and I Look to You (2008) and her recordings are still among the best-selling albums of all time. Her soundtrack recordings included The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album (1992), which remains the best-selling soundtrack album of all time, the best-selling album by a woman in music history, and the best-selling album of the decade; Waiting To Exhale (1995), The Preacher's Wife (1996), and Sparkle (2012). A recipient of more than 400 awards, including Houston's six Grammy Awards, 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, multiple BET, MTV, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Awards. Houston's inductions include the Grammy Hall of Fame (twice), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. The Emmy Award-winning actor and producer has starred in five critically acclaimed movies including The Bodyguard (1992), Waiting To Exhale (1995), The Preacher's Wife (1996), Cinderella (1997) and Sparkle (2012). Additionally, she has executive produced Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and Sparkle; she also produced The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2, and The Cheetah Girls and The Cheetah Girls 2.

As announced by The Estate of Whitney E. Houston on June 25, 2025, eleven new certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) were posthumously presented on June 25, 2025, including The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album (19x Platinum), "I Will Always Love You" (11x Platinum), "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" (18x Platinum), "I Have Nothing" (4x Platinum) and "How Will I Know" (3x Platinum). Whitney is the first African American artist to have three RIAA Diamond-certified albums (10x Platinum for each album) including her self-titled debut album, Whitney Houston; her second studio album, Whitney, and The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album. In the U.S. alone, Houston's RIAA certified units total 114.5 million across 38 titles (27 singles plus 11 albums).

With "The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction" Julien's and The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation are united in raising awareness and funds to support scholarships for young college students studying the arts at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Below is a partial list of the unique items available in the August 11 sale from The Whitney Houston Collection:

Whitney Houston's Casino Themed Jacket Designed by Bob Mackie

Whitney Houston's Historic FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Blue Jersey (1994)

Custom At-Home Slot Machine

Faux Crocodile Jewelry Box

Yellow Dress Whitney wore on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars"

South Africa's Post-Apartheid Gold Gown with Turban, Designed by Marc Bouwer

Black Cat Suit with Crystal Embellishments, Designed by Marc Bouwer

Two-piece Green Velour Pantsuit Whitney wore during HBO Concert "Welcome Home Heroes," Designed by Marc Bouwer

"I'm Your Baby Tonight," one-of-a-kind, Harley Davidson Black Leather Fringe Jacket

Dolce & Gabbana Yellow Satin Shoes

Dolce & Gabbana Custom Mandarin Orange Shoes

Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Dress and Matching Coat

Registering to Bid

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at the Julien's Auctions.

For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 310-836-1818.

