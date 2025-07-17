KCON LA 2025 To Be Livestreamed By Amazon Music

(The Oriel Company) Amazon Music has announced it will be joining forces with the world's leading K-pop Fan & Artist Festival, KCON LA 2025, as the festival's exclusive livestreaming hub in North America, South America, and Europe. Taking place during August 1 - 3, the livestream will provide fans around the world access to epic performances from the Crypto.com Arena, as well as Amazon Music Original content and more, straight to the comfort of their own homes.
Presented by "K-POP NOW"-the flagship global playlist for K-Pop on Amazon Music-The KCON LA 2025 livestream will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video and will feature three consecutive days of KCON LA programming, including a special broadcast of iconic K-Pop chart show, M COUNTDOWN, and three hours of performances from the festival's headliners and supporting acts, including aespa, HxW (SEVENTEEN), i-dle, KEY, MONSTA X, NCT 127, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, and more.
Fans can prepare for KCON LA 2025 by listening to Amazon Music's "K-POP NOW" playlist featuring artists on the lineup for this year's festival as well as the genre's hottest talent.
Standing strong since 2012, KCON LA remains a trendsetting powerhouse where K-pop fans and music lovers gather to discover tomorrow's biggest K-pop acts, celebrate the trailblazers of K-pop's past, and interact with other passionate fans. The theme of this year's KCON LA, presented by title sponsor Olive Young, is "KLOVER'S CLUB FAIR," inspired by the four-leaf clover, symbolizing good luck and joy. Just as each leaf represents something unique, KCON will feature diverse stages and activities to celebrate all facets of K-pop and Korean culture.
KCON LA 2025 M COUNTDOWN STAGE LINEUP (in alphabetical order):
aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
Baby DONT Cry
CHOIHOJONG
CRAVITY
HWASA
HxW (SEVENTEEN)
i-dle
IDID
IS:SUE
IVE
izna
JACKSON WANG
JO1
Kep1er
KEY
LEE YOUNGJI
MEOVV
MONSTA X NCT 127
NMIXX
NOWZ
P1Harmony
RIIZE
Roy Kim
YUQI
ZEROBASEONE
The Stream will be available here
