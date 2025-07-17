Lettuce Stream New Single 'Gold Tooth' To Announce Album Release Date

(LR) Legendary funk sextet Lettuce announced today the December 3 release of Cook via the band's own Lettuce Records. The band released the new single, "Gold Tooth," to accompany the announcement.

Lettuce keyboardist and vocalist Nigel Hall says, "This is something that we've sat on for a minute, and I'm glad to put some ears on it finally."

"This is what happens when me and Shmeeans get together and make sumn FUNKY," says drummer Adam Deitch, and "This song is giving strong 1990s Prince & Chaka Khan vibes," agrees Eric "Benny" Bloom (trumpet, horns).

Cook, isn't just a nod to Lettuce's musical heat; it's an invitation to join the band at the table, where funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop come together in one rich, flavorful dish. The album offers a menu of delights that marks a group exploring new sonic territory. On Cook, Lettuce has expanded its ever-widening musical palette again, following tours with both rap icon GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan and reggae legend Ziggy Marley. Earlier in the year, the band released the live album and concert film Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony. Still, there's a generous dose of Lettuce's patented funk, paying tribute to the great James Brown and his JB's and honoring mentors like Tower of Power and Maceo Parker. For these six lifelong partners, the new songs feel like a nourishing meal that entices all of your senses.

"This record is a little more three-dimensional than our past albums," says Deitch. "It shows a lot more sides to the band, exploring further depths of production and arrangements."

The band has also recently announced the launch of Lettuce Red Crush and Orange Crush wine brands in collaboration with Aquila Cellars, along with a recipe book featuring pairings to be included with the vinyl album and available in digital form. The wine was brought to life by Bloom and Zoidis' wine distribution company, Benny & Zoid Selections, who made it accessible to purchase nationwide online.

"Music and food are very related," said Deitch. "Use the wrong ingredients in either and you can ruin the sound and the meal."

With Cook, it appears Lettuce has the right recipe for success... both musically and organizationally.

"This is the best team we've ever had," said Deitch of his current management. "We feel like the world is our oyster. Our concepts and ideas can really come to fruition now with our infrastructure. It's beautiful to be in a headspace of feeling this fresh. It's the start of a brand-new era for us."

In anticipation of the release of Cook, Lettuce is also set to perform around the world with dates reaching into 2026. The full schedule of shows, happening across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia, can be found below, including just-announced East Coast dates in 2026.

As part of the 2026 run, fans can also access the exclusive "Cookin' with the Band" VIP experience, a pre-show hang designed for funk lovers and foodies alike. Available for all January and February shows, the package includes soundcheck viewing access; setlist voting power; early merch shopping + discount code; and limited-edition keepsakes like a custom 'Cook' apron, a printed recipe zine, and a signed tour laminate.

