Martyr Unleash 'Legions Of The Cross' Video

(ALL NOIR) Martyr have shared a music video for their latest single "Legions Of The Cross", the album closing track of their forthcoming studio offering "Dark Believer". The album will be available on CD, Vinyl and Digital formats on August 15th via ROAR.
The band comments: 'Legions of the Cross' is a rallying cry for all who follow their beliefs with unwavering conviction. For MARTYR, that belief is our music our heavy metal - pure, loud, and true. This track from our new album 'Dark Believer' is a tribute to the faithful, the fearless, and the unbreakable legions who stand with us."
Martyr is a metal band from the Netherlands, forging their legacy since 1982. The world first took notice in 1985 when their track "En Masse (Stand Or Die)" appeared on Metal Blade's iconic "Metal Massacre VI" compilation alongside acts like Possessed, Dark Angel, and Nasty Savage. That same year, their debut album "For The Universe" became an instant classic, praised by Encyclopaedia Metallum for its superior songwriting.
Martyr's impact on Dutch Metal was further cemented with their inclusion in the 2014 "Dutch Steel (80's Metal From The Netherlands)" compilation. The band's hometown of Utrecht also recognized their contributions, with Mayor Jan van Zanen personally thanking them in 2018 for representing the city on the global stage. Renowned for their electrifying live performances, Martyr has toured extensively across Europe, Japan, and India, sharing stages with legends like Trivium, Iced Earth, Saxon, Raven and Flotsam & Jetsam, as well as Iron Maiden alumni Paul Di'Anno and Blaze Bayley. In 2022, Martyr released "Planet Metalhead" to widespread acclaim, earning "Album of the Year" from Metalfan.nl and leading to a partnership with Rock Of Angels Records for its global re-release in 2023.
Now, on August 15, 2025, Martyr is set to unleash their seventh studio album, "Dark Believer", through ROAR. With headline slots, festival appearances, and club shows on the horizon, Martyr continues to prove why they remain one of metal's most enduring forces!
